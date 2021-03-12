Fremont County will hire victim witness coordinator and legal assistant

The Fremont County Supervisors agreed to hire a part-time victim witness coordinator for the County Attorney’s office at their March 10 meeting.
Fremont County Attorney Naeda Elliott told the supervisors 85% of the counties in Iowa have a victim witness coordinator, but Fremont County doesn’t, and it needs one.
Elliott said she would like to offer 10-12 hours a week to the right person, but the county might be able to get by on eight to 12 hours. Elliott indicated she would be looking for someone very skilled, preferably with experience dealing with crime victims. She said if the person hired had advocate experience, they would be able to attend in court as needed.
The supervisors asked if she had somebody in mind already, and she said she would like to consider the part-time victim coordinator working in Mills County. She said she would also want to advertise the position, though, to make sure they were getting the best fit.
Elliott said she also needed to hire a full-time legal assistant as one of the current staff members had just left. Elliott said she was hoping to hire someone new to the field or recently graduated from schooling that they could train completely, without any pre-conceived ideas or habits.
The supervisors asked if she had anyone in mind for that position and Elliott said she did not. She planned to advertise extensively for about a month for that position.
Elliott indicated her department’s budget would stay nearly the same or even come in under last year’s, even with the new position. She added that her salary and that of Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer would stay the same, the new part-time person would have a salary of around $16,000, and the new legal assistant would be offered a salary of about $30,000. Money would be saved in the budget from unused mental health spending.
The supervisors approved hiring for both positions and advertising for the same.
Dan Davis, Fremont County Engineer, discussed the roads department budget and his five-year program.
Davis told the supervisors his budget was pretty much a copy of what was in the county budget, but he wanted to hold off on getting it approved for another week, in case the county budget changed.
Davis said some of the things in the 5-year program included:
• The road L-63 box north of Anderson;
• FEMA projects like rebuilding the bridge over Waubonsie Creek;
• Payne Road (L-40) flood repair;
• L-31 flood repair from Percival to the county line, and
• One more double seal on L-34.
Depending on the outcome of an upcoming meeting, Davis said he might also include phase 3 of the work on J-18, a four mile stretch, that would complete all but the last mile before Highway 59.
The supervisors approved the planned five-year program.
Davis asked the supervisors to sign construction services contracts for roads J-24 and J-10. He reminded them the two projects had been combined, and suggested they might end up needing help getting them done.
A mid-July start on the combined projects had been planned, but Davis said the contractor may start work on road J-34 in April, so he didn’t know what that would do to the start date for J-24 and J-10.
Contract cost for J-24 and J-10 combined was $178,900, with J-24 being the more expensive of the two. The supervisors approved signing that construction services contract.
Chip Schultz of Northland Securities joined the meeting by phone for the public hearing on re-funding the law enforcement center bonds.
Schultz reminded the supervisors of the expected timeline should the county go forward, including:
• March 10-resolution signed to take action;
• March 17-board approves offering documents;
• March 31-interest rate is locked in;
• April 14-another authorization resolution is signed, and
• April 29-closing.
Hearing no public comments, the supervisors approved signing the resolution instituting proceedings to take additional action toward the refunding of Capital Loan Notes 2023-2033 maturities of the General Obligation Bonds, Series 2014A, dated April 15, 2014, not to exceed $3,615,000.
The supervisors held a public hearing on the county’s planned fiscal year 2022 maximum levy/tax dollars. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen said a new requirement was enacted last year that a resolution must be passed approving the maximum tax dollars.
Hearing no public comments on the matter, the supervisors approved signing a resolution approving the fiscal year 2022 county maximum tax dollars.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• setting a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 county budget for March 31 at 9:30 a.m.;
• signing the annual renewal of the ISAC group insurance benefits program, and
• the annual renewal of the Class C Beer Permit/Sunday Sales Liquor License for Pilot Travel Center.