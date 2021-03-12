Fremont County will hire victim witness coordinator and legal assistant

The Fremont County Supervisors agreed to hire a part-time victim witness coordinator for the County Attorney’s office at their March 10 meeting.

Fremont County Attorney Naeda Elliott told the supervisors 85% of the counties in Iowa have a victim witness coordinator, but Fremont County doesn’t, and it needs one.

Elliott said she would like to offer 10-12 hours a week to the right person, but the county might be able to get by on eight to 12 hours. Elliott indicated she would be looking for someone very skilled, preferably with experience dealing with crime victims. She said if the person hired had advocate experience, they would be able to attend in court as needed.

The supervisors asked if she had somebody in mind already, and she said she would like to consider the part-time victim coordinator working in Mills County. She said she would also want to advertise the position, though, to make sure they were getting the best fit.

Elliott said she also needed to hire a full-time legal assistant as one of the current staff members had just left. Elliott said she was hoping to hire someone new to the field or recently graduated from schooling that they could train completely, without any pre-conceived ideas or habits.