Fremont County will sign up for Rural Housing Readiness Assessment

Shirley told the supervisors the department was also looking to replace Davis’ work vehicle. He said when they last serviced it they could see that the undercarriage was getting torn up because the vehicle sits so low to the ground. That vehicle is a 2014. In order to keep an enclosed vehicle large enough to haul everything Davis needs as well as extra people, Shirley was recommending something like a Tahoe, Trailrunner, Explorer or Durango. He said he had received quotes on a 2021 Dodge Durango RT from Deery for $39,429 and from Woodhouse for $44,072.

The supervisors were unhappy that those quotes were $13,000 or more higher than the pickup quotes and asked Shirley and Davis if a quad cab pickup with a slide-in wouldn’t be a better buy. Supervisors Dustin Sheldon and Randy Hickey noted that they would need to be able to justify to the county residents why they were paying so much more for this vehicle. They asked Shirley to get quotes on a pickup with a slide-in and will review the matter at the next meeting.

In other business, the supervisors approved:

• Signing a purchase agreement with Mills County allowing them to buy K9 Danken at a price of $10,000;

• payment to HGM Associates of $2,138.01 for the final payment on road J-10 work;