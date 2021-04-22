Fremont County will sign up for Rural Housing Readiness Assessment

Fremont County Supervisor Chris Clark talked to the other supervisors about the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment at the April 21 board meeting.
Clark explained that he was contacted by Iowa State University about them doing an assessment for Fremont County prior to some state funding that will be coming in to help replenish housing stock.
According to the ISU Extension website, the RHRA “helps communities assess their housing needs and guides them in the decision-making process when addressing those needs. The RHRA helps communities know what kinds of housing-related information they should gather and review to make informed decisions, and aids in the creation of local housing policy that is appropriate for the needs and desires of a community.”
Clark said the fee for the RHRA is $5,000, but there is a grant available that will cover $4,000 of that cost, and the Extension has offered to cover another $500, leaving the cost to the county just $500.
A large amount of funding is coming to Iowa in the near future to increase housing stock, and Clark said Fremont, Mills and Harrison counties had been prioritized for some of that funding because of their housing losses due to 2019 flooding. He suggested having the RHRA done soon would help guide Fremont County in their needs when applying for some of that funding.
The supervisors approved paying the $500 share from community betterment funds to have the RHRA done.
Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s Gregg Connell will take the lead on organizing and completing the RHRA, as part of his duties as Fremont County’s economic development provider. Clark said the RHRA should start right away and consist of some two-hour classes, discussion regarding county wants and needs, and planning with Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
The supervisors heard a request from the roads department to purchase two pickups to replace older pickups in that department that have begun to need costly repairs. Shirley said the department would replace 2012 and 2013 vehicles, but would not trade them in, as they could likely get more by selling one or both.
Shirley said he contacted Woodhouse, Deery and Baxter auto sales and asked for quotes on four-wheel drive, quad-cab, V8 pickups, one in white, and one in silver. Baxter did not reply. Woodhouse quoted $26,903 each, and Deery quoted $27,959 for a silver pickup and $27,781 for a white one. All of the vehicles
quoted were 2021 Dodge pickups.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis recommended the county purchase from Woodhouse, and the supervisors approved the purchase of the two pickups.
Shirley told the supervisors the department was also looking to replace Davis’ work vehicle. He said when they last serviced it they could see that the undercarriage was getting torn up because the vehicle sits so low to the ground. That vehicle is a 2014. In order to keep an enclosed vehicle large enough to haul everything Davis needs as well as extra people, Shirley was recommending something like a Tahoe, Trailrunner, Explorer or Durango. He said he had received quotes on a 2021 Dodge Durango RT from Deery for $39,429 and from Woodhouse for $44,072.
The supervisors were unhappy that those quotes were $13,000 or more higher than the pickup quotes and asked Shirley and Davis if a quad cab pickup with a slide-in wouldn’t be a better buy. Supervisors Dustin Sheldon and Randy Hickey noted that they would need to be able to justify to the county residents why they were paying so much more for this vehicle. They asked Shirley to get quotes on a pickup with a slide-in and will review the matter at the next meeting.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• Signing a purchase agreement with Mills County allowing them to buy K9 Danken at a price of $10,000;
• payment to HGM Associates of $2,138.01 for the final payment on road J-10 work;
• payment to HGM Associates of $21,405.55 for ongoing design work on FEMA projects, roads L-40 and L-31;
• payment to HGM Associates of $3,234.50 for continuing storm water pollution prevention on road J-64 until such time as Peterson Contractors take over;
• tabling discussion/action on a condition in the employment contract regarding deputy and K9 hires until Jack Reed of human resources can make recommendations, and
• setting a budget amendment hearing for May 12 at 9:30 a.m.