Fremont Supervisor meetings to return to in-person at courthouse

The Fremont County Supervisors recently voted to return their meetings to in-person at the courthouse starting with the first meeting after March 10.

The supervisors have been holding meetings in a combined in-person and by-phone format since shortly after most public buildings closed their doors due to the pandemic. With Gov. Kim Reynolds loosening mask requirements and allowing opening of other public buildings to business, and no current uptick in COVID-19 cases, the county is beginning to go back to business as usual.

The March 10 Board of Supervisors meeting will still be available in person or on “Go To Meeting,” and access information can be obtained through the Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen.

As a public agency that receives Federal Funding for some of its work, the Fremont County Roads Department is required to appoint a Title VI Coordinator and ADA Coordinator. This matter was tabled last week while the supervisors sought advice and employee volunteers.

“No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 42 U.S.C. § 2000d, et seq.)