Fremont Supervisor meetings to return to in-person at courthouse

The Fremont County Supervisors recently voted to return their meetings to in-person at the courthouse starting with the first meeting after March 10.
The supervisors have been holding meetings in a combined in-person and by-phone format since shortly after most public buildings closed their doors due to the pandemic. With Gov. Kim Reynolds loosening mask requirements and allowing opening of other public buildings to business, and no current uptick in COVID-19 cases, the county is beginning to go back to business as usual.
The March 10 Board of Supervisors meeting will still be available in person or on “Go To Meeting,” and access information can be obtained through the Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen.
As a public agency that receives Federal Funding for some of its work, the Fremont County Roads Department is required to appoint a Title VI Coordinator and ADA Coordinator. This matter was tabled last week while the supervisors sought advice and employee volunteers.
“No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” (Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 42 U.S.C. § 2000d, et seq.)
Kevin Lewis was appointed Title VI Coordinator, and will help create or monitor a compliance program and ensure any necessary documents or reports are sent.
Duties may include:
• Submitting annual signed Title VI Assurances to the State DOT and inserting language from DOT Order 1050.2A into all contracts and agreements;
• Designating a responsible point of contact to coordinate Title VI efforts;
• Routing complaints;
• Collecting demographic data on their programs and activities, and
• Conforming to state (primary) recipient’s policies and procedures and coordinating with risk-based review process.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, “The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA, 1990, Public Law 101-336) is a broad civil rights statute that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life. Section 504 requirements not detailed specifically in
Title II of the ADA include accessibility in rest areas on Interstate highways and in pedestrian overpasses, underpasses, and ramps constructed with Federal funds.”
The ADA Coordinator will ensure appropriate accessibility standards are applied to transportation programs, activities, and facilities (i.e., public rights-of-way), and that complaints are processed appropriately.
Mike Crecelius was appointed ADA Coordinator.
Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer will assist Crecelius and Lewis as needed.
The supervisors approved signing of a Bond Counsel Engagement Agreement with Ahlers & Cooney P.C. According to Owen, the agreement had actually been signed on Feb. 17, but then she noticed it was supposed to be approved in a meeting. This new signing and approval was just a formality to make it official.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• payment of $13,593.35 to HGM Associates for engineering services on road L-31 over Waubonsie Creek Bridge;
• a permit to allow Jerico Services/Husker Chem Sales to apply dust control in Fremont County for the 2021 season;
• the new union contract wage increase of 5 percent for secondary road employees;
• a right-of-way use permit for the Army Corps of Engineers south of Hamburg, and
• a withdrawal of $13,349 from CDBG grant funds for Nishnabotna Watershed expenses.