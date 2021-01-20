Fremont Supervisor’s approve commission appointments

The Fremont County Supervisors’ meeting held Jan. 13 was held in a closed courthouse due to COVID-19 exposure. The supervisors approved closure of the courthouse for the day Jan. 13 for a thorough cleaning. They approved reopening the courthouse the next day, Jan. 14, since cleaning would be done by then.

The supervisors approved a resolution appointing two new members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Bob Benton and Janell McIntyre. The Eminent Domain Commission is made up of four, seven-member groups representing realtors, farmers, bankers, auctioneers and city property owners. Their job is to help the chief judge of the judicial district assess damages to property taken by eminent domain as needed.

According to the Fremont County website, other members of that commission include:

BANKERS

Chris Johnson - Sidney

Kent Claiborne - Hamburg

Colleen Jurey - Sidney

Justin Ewalt - Hamburg

Grant Schaaf - Randolph

Cindy Gregg - Hamburg

Jay Longinaker – Randolph

PROPERTY OWNERS