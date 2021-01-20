Fremont Supervisor’s approve commission appointments

The Fremont County Supervisors’ meeting held Jan. 13 was held in a closed courthouse due to COVID-19 exposure. The supervisors approved closure of the courthouse for the day Jan. 13 for a thorough cleaning. They approved reopening the courthouse the next day, Jan. 14, since cleaning would be done by then.
The supervisors approved a resolution appointing two new members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Bob Benton and Janell McIntyre. The Eminent Domain Commission is made up of four, seven-member groups representing realtors, farmers, bankers, auctioneers and city property owners. Their job is to help the chief judge of the judicial district assess damages to property taken by eminent domain as needed.
According to the Fremont County website, other members of that commission include:
BANKERS
Chris Johnson - Sidney
Kent Claiborne - Hamburg
Colleen Jurey - Sidney
Justin Ewalt - Hamburg
Grant Schaaf - Randolph
Cindy Gregg - Hamburg
Jay Longinaker – Randolph
PROPERTY OWNERS
Pat Sheldon - Percival
FREMONT
Continued from page 1A
Willis Moyer - Sidney
Nancy Newlon - Thurman
Joni Hickey - Thurman
Twila Larson - Sidney
Gerald Head - Imogene
James D. Doyle - Farragut
REAL ESTATE
Denise Hammer - Tabor
Cory Gordon - Randolph
Larry Aspedon - Hamburg
Nancy Vanatta - Sidney
Jenna Gregory - Sidney
Dale Rogers - Percival
Doug Shirley – Sidney
FARMERS
John Askew - Thurman
Lynn Handy - Percival
H. Frances Lorimor - Sidney
Dave Roberts - Sidney
Sara Holt - Sidney
Steve Lorimor - Farragut
The supervisors also approved a resolution to appoint new member, Reva Benefiel, to the Fremont County Zoning Commission. The zoning commission acts in an advisory capacity regarding preparation of plans and ordinances and amendments and updates to the same, and reviews and advises on development proposals.