Fremont Supervisor's approve commission appointments
Fremont Supervisor's approve commission appointments

  Updated
Fremont Supervisor’s approve commission appointments
Page County Newspapers

The Fremont County Supervisors’ meeting held Jan. 13 was held in a closed courthouse due to COVID-19 exposure. The supervisors approved closure of the courthouse for the day Jan. 13 for a thorough cleaning. They approved reopening the courthouse the next day, Jan. 14, since cleaning would be done by then.

The supervisors approved a resolution appointing two new members to the Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Bob Benton and Janell McIntyre. The Eminent Domain Commission is made up of four, seven-member groups representing realtors, farmers, bankers, auctioneers and city property owners. Their job is to help the chief judge of the judicial district assess damages to property taken by eminent domain as needed.

According to the Fremont County website, other members of that commission include:

BANKERS

Chris Johnson - Sidney

Kent Claiborne - Hamburg

Colleen Jurey - Sidney

Justin Ewalt - Hamburg

Grant Schaaf - Randolph

Cindy Gregg - Hamburg

Jay Longinaker – Randolph

PROPERTY OWNERS

Pat Sheldon - Percival

FREMONT

Willis Moyer - Sidney

Nancy Newlon - Thurman

Joni Hickey - Thurman

Twila Larson - Sidney

Gerald Head - Imogene

James D. Doyle - Farragut

REAL ESTATE

Denise Hammer - Tabor

Cory Gordon - Randolph

Larry Aspedon - Hamburg

Nancy Vanatta - Sidney

Jenna Gregory - Sidney

Dale Rogers - Percival

Doug Shirley – Sidney

FARMERS

John Askew - Thurman

Lynn Handy - Percival

H. Frances Lorimor - Sidney

Dave Roberts - Sidney

Sara Holt - Sidney

Steve Lorimor - Farragut

The supervisors also approved a resolution to appoint new member, Reva Benefiel, to the Fremont County Zoning Commission. The zoning commission acts in an advisory capacity regarding preparation of plans and ordinances and amendments and updates to the same, and reviews and advises on development proposals.

According the county website, other members of that commission include:

Conrad Hall - Sidney

Randy Schaeffer - Riverton

John Whipple - Shenandoah

Angie Alley - Tabor

Grant Schaaf - Randolph

Jim McAlexander - Sidney

