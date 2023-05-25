Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors had a busy agenda on May 24 but wrapped it up efficiently.

The board held a public hearing for a change of service to a Level C for 320th Avenue.

On April 5, the board held a public hearing in regard to a vacation for 320th Avenue. Several landowners requested the road be maintained, established, gated and kept for local use.

Supervisors denied the motion to vacate and set a public hearing for a service change once the board was petitioned to do so. As there was no public comment, supervisors approved and signed a resolution changing 320th Avenue to a Level C road.

In other business, supervisors approved:

A resolution concerning Noxious Weed Resolution. The resolution gives each county the authority to order the destruction of weeds classified as noxious by the state. If the owner of the land fails to address the weed problem, the county can assess the owner a fine, and if needed, control the weeds and charge the landowner for the costs.

A Cigarette/Tobacco/Nicotine/Vapor Permit for Pilot Travel Center No. 238 and a Class C Retail Alcohol License for Williams-Jobe-Gibson Post No 128, Inc. Auditor Dee Owen indicated both are a standard yearly renewal.

An abatement of taxes for Parcel No. 471471702030000 for the Sidney School District.

The Rural Transit System Joint Participation Agreement with SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) at a cost of $6,000.

Equipment Disposal Forms for Secondary Roads.

Resolution for Change of Appropriations.

Supervisors tabled action on a closeout letter for HMGP (Hazard Mitigation Grant Program) Projects for 2019 Flood. Owen requested that the board wait to make a decision because Homeland Security was still verifying some numbers.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held May 31.