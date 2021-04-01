Fremont Supervisors discuss fiber optics with Western Iowa Networks

Jeff Roiland, CEO, and Chris Nieland, Director of Operations, of Western Iowa Networks talked to the Fremont County supervisors about the costs and benefits of building out fiber optics in Fremont County at the Supervisors’ March 31 meeting.
Roiland said their company served the Farragut exchange that was built a couple of years ago, and had been overbuilding fiber in Mills County recently. He said Fremont County had contacted Nieland asking about broadband options and costs in Fremont County, so they had come to answer any questions the supervisors might have.
Roiland told the supervisors their company had bid in a 2020 opportunity to receive funding to be a provider for Fremont County as it was underserved. Roiland said they lost the bid to a company called LTD Broadband that had promised fiber speeds of 100 mbps up and down for most of the county at a cost of $182,000 from Iowa CARES Act funding.
Roiland said in looking at LTD Broadband’s application, there was no request for funding for fiber, and it looked like what they actually planned was wireless. He said they were only requesting funding for two antennas, switching, routing, optical equipment and customer premise equipment. Roiland said LTD Broadband’s funding award was being challenged by other companies who didn’t believe they were going to provide fiber optic as they claimed, and didn’t believe they could achieve the coverage and speeds promised.
Roiland and Nieland indicated to the supervisors that the challenge to LTD Broadband’s award could hold up development in the county, and even if they won the challenge, but then failed to provide coverage as promised, the county ran the risk of not being able to get any more funding for broadband coverage because it had already been provided or a long waiting period for future funding. They suggested the county might want to look into other options, sooner rather than later. They also suggested the county should consider writing their legislators to ask questions about what was going to happen.
The two provided the supervisors with a map showing the buildup area in Farragut and it’s project cost of $2,000,000 and a previously considered build out area around Farragut (including Riverton), and it’s estimated project cost of $4,100,000.
The supervisors indicated they had considered fiber build out in the larger towns for now, including Hamburg, Sidney and Tabor, and Thurman because it was a dead spot, and questioned what that might cost instead. Roiland and Nieland did not have those figures on hand, but explained urban build out was much more costly than rural, at about $100,000 per mile, versus $37,000 per mile in the country. They explained that everyone assumed companies would want to build in cities because the population was higher, but the reality was that in cities they might only sign up one third of the residents, whereas in the country they were more likely to get 80 percent or more to sign up for services. Nieland also explained that governmental funding for cities often wasn’t present as they were considered already “served.”
Gregg Connell of Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) told the supervisors it was imperative the county gets fiber optic for purposes of development and retention. He pointed out there was CARES funding coming that could be used for that purpose, and suggested the county consider a revenue bond to supplement the development if needed.
“73 percent of the people who worked from home with this COVID pandemic want to continue working from home in some capacity,” Connell stated, telling the supervisors the county needed the infrastructure to support that.
Connell told the supervisors extra funding coming into the state and county right now provided a great opportunity to finally make progress on broadband plans, and it was really a one-time chance. He suggested the county’s development could be tied up for years if an awarded company failed to provide what they needed. He reminded them being so close to Council Bluffs and Omaha that they could pull in residents if they just had broadband made it even more important.
Connell did note that SWIFT had built out Shenandoah and it only cost the city $65,000, so the cost might not be as high as the county thought.
Supervisor Randy Hickey pointed out even with CARES funding there could be a huge amount of money still needed and asked where that would come from. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said he thought a bond issue might be a hard sell in the county right now. Supervisor Chris Clark added that they would need to have a better idea of actual potential costs before doing anything anyway.
Clark asked Roiland if the county paid for fiber buildout, then their company charged the customers, where was the return or incentive to the county. He suggested it was a “big ask” for the county’s residents to pay for fiber buildout, then be charged for the service, too. Roiland explained the county needed to decide if they wanted to be fiber service operators or development stimulators. He said for his company, buildouts were determined by the return on investment they could expect, which is why it is so hard for rural areas to get interested developers.
Connell and the Supervisors asked Roiland to get them suggested wording for contact with legislators, as well as an estimate of cost to build out the previously discussed cities in Fremont County. He said he could get that for them, and Clark told the others he would continue researching the issue, too.
Connell also reminded the Supervisors there was $69 million in flood relief funding coming to be split between three counties (including Fremont County), and that money could be used for broadband, too.
Sidney City Council member Anne Travis was present at the meeting and asked the Supervisors to consider working cooperatively with other entities who were getting funding to develop broadband within the county.
The supervisors and Chip Schultz of Northland Securities discuss the proposed purchase of $3,590,000 Taxable General Obligation Refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021A. Schultz said the day before Northland had held an initial order phase to gauge interest and it was very strong. He said they had investors looking to order three times the $3.6 million the county was looking at, and many local community banks were among them.
Schultz said the interest rate had fluctuated, but the county was still looking at refinancing at 1.97 percent interest versus the current 2.9 percent. This would amount to savings of $198,250, or over 5 percent of total. Schultz said any time they could get savings over 3 percent it was considered good, so five was definitely a win.
Next steps will include the supervisors signing another resolution on April 14, and a closing on April 29.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• the Fiscal Year 21/22 Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Employees’ Union Contract;
• hiring Sarah McGinnis as part-time Victim-Witness Coordinator at $28 per hour, for 11 hours per week, split between Tuesdays and Thursdays;
• signing the Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase $3,590,000 Taxable General Obligation Refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021A;
• signing Task Order 4.2 for Nishnabotna Watershed Project;
• signing a GAX Form to withdraw CDBG grant funds for the watershed project, which included a $50,000 Purchase Agreement between Gold Oaks, LLC & Fremont County for one acre of wetlands for the Watershed Approach Project, and
• signing a Resolution Approving Salaries/Budget Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021/2022.