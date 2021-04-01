Fremont Supervisors discuss fiber optics with Western Iowa Networks

Roiland and Nieland indicated to the supervisors that the challenge to LTD Broadband’s award could hold up development in the county, and even if they won the challenge, but then failed to provide coverage as promised, the county ran the risk of not being able to get any more funding for broadband coverage because it had already been provided or a long waiting period for future funding. They suggested the county might want to look into other options, sooner rather than later. They also suggested the county should consider writing their legislators to ask questions about what was going to happen.

The supervisors indicated they had considered fiber build out in the larger towns for now, including Hamburg, Sidney and Tabor, and Thurman because it was a dead spot, and questioned what that might cost instead. Roiland and Nieland did not have those figures on hand, but explained urban build out was much more costly than rural, at about $100,000 per mile, versus $37,000 per mile in the country. They explained that everyone assumed companies would want to build in cities because the population was higher, but the reality was that in cities they might only sign up one third of the residents, whereas in the country they were more likely to get 80 percent or more to sign up for services. Nieland also explained that governmental funding for cities often wasn’t present as they were considered already “served.”