Built in 2015, the Fremont County Law Enforcement building in Sidney is beginning to need upgrades as well as equipment used by law enforcement.

During the Feb. 1 Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Kevin Aistrope talked to the board about obsolete technology in their department and asked them to approve funding.

“We are here today because of our doors and cameras in the jail. They say five to seven years is about what the life expectancy is for servers and those things. We are at seven and a half, and it's causing problems," he said. "It shows doors open when they are closed and closed when they are open. We have to get it updated.

"I got rid of Accurate Control because when I first moved out there, they were asking $25,000 just to take care of our doors, so I went to the guy in Des Moines who does some of our IT work and he was able to do it for $10,000. But now I have to buy programming from Accurate because some of the equipment is proprietary.”

Aistrope said they would also have to buy new car and body cameras because of technological changes that were made.

“Our current cameras are out of warranty and the new cameras will not work with our current server, so the server has to be upgraded," he said. "Just the servers alone for the new upgrade are $31,000. That’s not even the equipment. I talked to Dee (Owens) about a funding stream, the Room and Board Fund Expenditure, and she said there are funds available.”

Owens said that money from that account is split into two categories per state guidelines — 60% of that money must be used for infrastructure improvements of a jail or juvenile detention center and/or courthouse security and law enforcement personnel costs; 40% may be used when the sheriff and the Board of Supervisors develop a plan for the use of the money. The board approved use of the Room and Board Fund Expenditure for the sheriff office’s expenses per category.

In other business:

• The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution for a new hire for the Fremont County recorder’s office. Auditor Dee Owen recommended Kristi Clark for the assistant auditor position. Clark’s effective date for full-time employment was Jan 30.

• Supervisors approved a resolution and signed certificates of appointment for Fremont County recorder staff as requested by Tarah Berry, county recorder. The effective date for Rachael Hall and Michaela Chatfiled, both deputy recorders, was Jan. 2.

• The board approved appointments for the Fremont County treasurer’s office, which included Trisha Martin, first deputy treasurer; Carissa Buttercase, tax deputy treasurer; and Skye Roth, motor vehicle deputy treasurer. Fremont County Treasurer Alise Snyder made the request. Their effective date of appointment was Jan. 3. All appointments are for four years.

• Supervisors approved and signed an IDOT payment voucher for $10,811.94 for a bridge (MR 100) on J-18 per agreement through Jan. 15, as requested by Robbie Kromminga, county deputy engineer. The approval to award the low bid on Project No. L-CO36 for county pavement markings was tabled until next week’s meeting due to a discrepancy in amounts between Kromminga’s contract and the board’s notes.

• The board approved the canvass of the drainage election, held on Jan. 3, to elect the trustees for the drainage districts in the county.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Feb. 8.