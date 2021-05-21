Fundraising limited to pop can cages during COVID-19 pandemic for Shen Music Boosters

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past, the redemption center collected the cans and bottles from the cages. Now the Booster members and volunteers are collecting those items and taking them to the redemption center. Murren said if everyone could keep a few things in mind, it would make the volunteer’s job of cleaning out the cages weekly a lot easier.

When volunteers take items to the redemption center from the cages, Murren said glass, plastic and aluminum could not be mixed. She said it would be helpful to save time if those could be presorted into separate bags before being placed into the cages.

When donating aluminum cans, Murren said that they could not be smashed for the redemption center to accept them.

“So there are sometimes when we get really big bags of cans and we don’t get any money for that because they are all smashed,” said Murren.

Murren also asked that the tops of bags be tied before placing them into the cages so that items do not spill out on the ground.