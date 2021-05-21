Fundraising limited to pop can cages during COVID-19 pandemic for Shen Music Boosters

While most of the Shenandoah Music Booster fundraisers came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pop can cages continued to raise funds for the organization.
The Shenandoah Music Boosters is a non-profit organization consisting of parents and community members that support the school’s music programs and the students and staff involved in the programs. The Boosters offer financial support for the music programs and have purchased items such as band uniforms, choir robes, instruments, flags, trophy cases and a sound system for the auditorium. The Boosters also purchase end of the year awards for the music programs and help purchase meals for students when traveling to contests.
Members and volunteers give their time by volunteering at the Booster fundraisers, working at concessions stands and collecting bottles and cans from the Booster pop can cages located in the parking lot at the Shenandoah Hy-Vee and Fareway stores.
Julie Murren, the Shenandoah Music Boosters current president, said the pop can cages have been the sole fundraiser during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to tell everybody thank you for donating your cans and bottles,” said Murren. “We’re really thankful to have those can cages because that’s pretty much all we have going on right now.”
Murren said the 5-cent return deposit received from the cans and bottles adds up and raises a significant amount of money for the Boosters. She said a percentage of the money collected from the cages is currently being put towards new band uniforms for the high school.
In the past, the redemption center collected the cans and bottles from the cages. Now the Booster members and volunteers are collecting those items and taking them to the redemption center. Murren said if everyone could keep a few things in mind, it would make the volunteer’s job of cleaning out the cages weekly a lot easier.
When volunteers take items to the redemption center from the cages, Murren said glass, plastic and aluminum could not be mixed. She said it would be helpful to save time if those could be presorted into separate bags before being placed into the cages.
When donating aluminum cans, Murren said that they could not be smashed for the redemption center to accept them.
“So there are sometimes when we get really big bags of cans and we don’t get any money for that because they are all smashed,” said Murren.
Murren also asked that the tops of bags be tied before placing them into the cages so that items do not spill out on the ground.
Sitting next to the Booster cages are general recycling bins for the public to use. Murren wanted to remind everyone that items like milk cartons, soup cans and other recyclable items without a return deposit should be placed in the general recycling bins instead of the Booster cages. The only items that the Boosters can use for fundraising are pop cans and bottles.
The Boosters meet at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of each month. Murren said anyone is welcome to attend the meetings and the Boosters are always looking for additional volunteers to work at the concessions stands and pop can cages. Anyone interested in being involved with the Boosters can contact Murren at 712-304-2054.
“Thank you for your contribution to our Boosters because it really is making a giant difference,” said Murren.