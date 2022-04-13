Fundraising underway for Everly Brothers childhood home highway mural

Plans are underway for California artist John Cerney to paint a Everly Brothers billboard color mural to be placed east of Shenandoah on Highway 2 to attract visitors to the Everly Brothers Childhood home that sits at 800 W. Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah.

Fundraising has already begun with nearly half of the $8,000-$10,000 cost raised. Donation will be collected during the Zmed Brothers concert at the Depot Restaurant tent party on Tuesday, April 19 beginning at 6 p.m. Donation checks can be made to Greater Shenandoah Foundation Everly Events fund, SCIA Everly Events fund. Online donations can be made at the Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association website www.SCIAIowa.com.

The Everly design is still in the early stages, but it will be similar to the 16-foot-high, 22-foot-wide mural of Glenn Miller south of Clarinda on Highway 2. It will include Don and Phil Everly as they looked while living in Shenandoah and an image of the Childhood Home. The Everly Family lived in Shenandoah from 1945 through 1953 performing live on Shenandoah’s radio stations KMA and KFNF.

Salinas-based artist John Cerney, after earning an art degree from Cal State Long Beach in 1984, worked in Southern California doing portraits. He eventually shifted to creating what he calls “giant highway art.” He has placed 300 large cut-out murals in 23 states, including Iowa and Nebraska. Cerney completes each mural in his studio, painting 8-foot sections at a time. He doesn’t get to see the completed work until it is installed.

The lifespan of the installations varies, Cerney said, depending on the weather and which direction the art is facing. The artwork is constructed of special plywood panels that are designed for highway advertising boards. The Everly Brothers Childhood Home Committee is hoping the sign will last at least 10 years. The committee has yet to identify an exact location. They are hoping to place the sign in the fence line of property two to three miles east of Shenandoah on Highway 2. That area has the highest traffic count outside of Shenandoah city limits.

Some of Cerney’s interesting murals include aliens and a landed saucer with a “Welcome to Roswell, New Mexico” sign, James Dean in his hometown of Fairmont, Indiana, Amelia Earhart and plane in her hometown of Atchison, Kansas, Neal Armstrong in Wapakoneta, Ohio where he grew up, and a series of murals in Salinas depicting the characters of John Steinbeck’s “Cannery Row.” See more of Cerney’s creations at his website www.johncerneymurals.com. Cerney's work has been featured in numerous magazines, books and newspapers over the years, including National Geographic, Sunset Magazine, Reader's Digest and the New York Times as well as YouTube videos.