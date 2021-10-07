Gloria McComb puts her name in as Essex mayoral candidate

Essex Mayoral Candidate Gloria McComb promises transparency if elected on Nov. 2 and says she will work for the people of Essex to build a strong future for the town.

McComb is a retired school business manager with government funding experience. She said her experience had taught her the importance of transparency for public funds.

“When you are working with taxpayers’ money, it is vital that people trust your accountability with those funds,” said McComb. “The best way to gain and keep that trust is with transparency.”

If elected, McComb’s goal is for the taxpayers of Essex to be informed of the city’s finances and understand how tax dollars are spent. She said residents should also know the infrastructure needs of the streets, sewer and water projects.

“It’s taxpayer money, and I respect that,” said McComb. “People will be given the reason for the expenditure and the opportunity to comment or ask questions about the costs. We need these revenues to be used wisely. We will do this together.”