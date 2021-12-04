GOP leaders seeking Iowa income tax ‘moon shot’

“We’ve got a challenge here on how to get the excess money back to the people that gave it to us in the first place,” he said. “There are a lot of different ways to do that, but we need to be responsible in getting it back to those people and still be able to operate a budget in a responsible way.”

Pandemic dollars

Jochum noted the state’s budget surplus was a byproduct of some economic anomalies brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably more than $9.2 billion sent to the state, local governments and individuals in Iowa as a one-time relief infusion.

At the same time, she said, the state still faces financial challenges that include commitments that require ongoing funding, such as the shift of mental-health programs from local property taxes to state general funds.

“We have a number of budget issues that are coming due in the coming next few years,” Jochum said. “We need to take into account the budget situation as we deal with any kind of tax reform to make sure that as that federal money begins to disappear that as a state we can sustain what we already started.”