Gov. Kim Reynolds expected to recognize Clarinda Community School District during annual Condition of the State address

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver her annual Condition of the State address at 6 p.m. today. As part of that speech, she is expected to include a nod to the Clarinda Community School District for its efforts to provide in-person learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman said she was contacted by officials with the Governor's office Jan. 6 asking for a brief summary of the actions Clarinda has taken this school year.

"They called and asked me to explain some of the things we've done because the Governor wants to highlight some of the ways our staff has gone above and beyond to care for our kids," Bergman said.

After working with school administrators, Bergman said she submitted a written reply detailing how an "All-Hands-on-Deck" philosophy has become the mantra of the district from the first day of the school year on Aug. 24.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}