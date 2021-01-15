Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes $8.1 billion budget: Plan calls for public-private partnerships in broadband, child care, affordable housing

In the coming fiscal year, state officials project enrollment in Iowa’s public-school districts will decline by about 6,000 students due to parents keeping their young children home to learn online — a factor that means the state budget impact of a 2.5% boost in state aid would translate into a $20.7 million yearly increase.

Also, the governor is seeking $20 million — as part of a $41 million supplement to this fiscal year’s budget — to help selected districts deal with pandemic-related issues.

Reynolds’ budget experts said, however, they expect the state’s K-12 spending to balloon to a $140.2 million increase in state aid to schools in 2022 fiscal year, as students presumably return to in-person learning as more Iowans are vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

HIGHER EDUCATION

The $15 million for each of the next two fiscal years for Iowa’s three state universities will be allocated at the discretion of the state Board of Regents.

Community colleges would be in line to receive increases of nearly $5.22 million next fiscal year and nearly $5.35 million in fiscal 2023, according to budget documents issued by the governor’s office.

The overall higher education hike totals $24.3 million.