Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

Reynolds and Kelly Garcia, director of the state health care department, gave a rough outline of when the first batches of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive and who will get them.
Between roughly December 13 and the week of December 27, Iowa will receive a total of 172,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna. The vaccines requires two doses, so that first shipment will vaccinate approximately 86,000 people in a state with around 3.155 million people.
Those initial doses will be made available to hospital and other health care workers, and workers and residents in long-term care facilities like nursing homes. The prioritization was made on the advice of federal authorities.
According to Iowa Workforce Development statistics from 2018, approximately 66,980 Iowans work in hospital settings, and an additional 55,385 people work in nursing and residential care settings. According to Kaiser Family Foundation data from 2019, there are approximately 22,349 Iowans living in certified nursing facilities.