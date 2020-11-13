Governor Reynolds Declares Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day

Des Moines –As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation this week declaring Sunday, Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day.
In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste are important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.” Building on that theme, she wrote “on this day we renew our commitment to making environmentally conscious changes in our lives so that our children can live that better, cleaner future.”
With the proclamation, Iowa joins other states across the country encouraging sustainability initiatives in honor of America Recycles Day, which is also on Nov. 15.
Governor Reynolds further recognized the Iowa Recycling Association and Keep Iowa Beautiful for playing leading roles in promoting the protection of Iowa’s natural resources and quality of life. Both groups applauded the governor for promoting recycling statewide.
“The Iowa Recycling Association strives to advance effective recycling by sharing resources, education, and advocacy opportunities,” said Iowa Recycling Association President Alan Schumacher. “America Recycles Day moves us closer to achieving our vision where every material in the state can be reused or recycled and is put to its best use!”
Joining the nationwide movement to boost recycling enhances efforts closer to home, said Keep Iowa Beautiful Executive Director Kevin Techau. “America Recycles Day is an opportunity to renew our commitment to meet our obligations to our planet and future generations,” he said. “Keep Iowa Beautiful is determined to end littering, improve recycling, reduce waste, and beautify Iowa’s communities.”
###
The Iowa Recycling Association is a non-profit organization serving as the voice of recycling in Iowa since 1989, and continues to advance recycling practices statewide through ongoing communication, representation, and education.
Keep Iowa Beautiful, a state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful,empowers Iowans to bring cultural and economic vitality into communities through improvement and enhancement programs.
