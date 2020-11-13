Governor Reynolds Declares Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day

Des Moines –As part of a nationwide push to encourage more sustainable living, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation this week declaring Sunday, Nov. 15 Iowa Recycles Day.

In her proclamation, the governor noted that reducing, reusing, and recycling waste are important to “ensure a cleaner, greener state for future generations.” Building on that theme, she wrote “on this day we renew our commitment to making environmentally conscious changes in our lives so that our children can live that better, cleaner future.”

With the proclamation, Iowa joins other states across the country encouraging sustainability initiatives in honor of America Recycles Day, which is also on Nov. 15.

Governor Reynolds further recognized the Iowa Recycling Association and Keep Iowa Beautiful for playing leading roles in promoting the protection of Iowa’s natural resources and quality of life. Both groups applauded the governor for promoting recycling statewide.