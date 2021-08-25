Grand marshal and honorary co-grand marshal selected for Essex Labor Day celebration

A grand marshal and honorary co-Grand marshal have been selected for the 2021 Essex Labor Day celebration.
Les and Carla Kirchert will share the title of Grand Marshal during the 2021 Essex Labor Day Celebration with honorary co-Grand Marshal Betty Naico, who passed away in June. Les and Carla said they are honored to share the title with Betty.
Betty and her husband Bob made Essex their home after marrying in 1959, and it is where they raised their three children, who all graduated from the Essex Community School. Betty spent a lot of her time helping others and fixing meals for older friends. She belonged to several local clubs and attended the Essex Presbyterian Church.
“She was a great lady,” said Carla. “She would be as honored as we are.”
Les grew up and attended school in Essex and later farmed outside of Essex before starting Kirchert Electric in 1984. A few years after starting the business, Les and Carla left the farm and moved into Essex.
Both Les and Carla said they were shocked when learning they had been selected as this year’s grand marshal but said they are very honored.
“I always thought it was for older people,” joked Les.
“Then people told us, well, you are older people,” said Carla.
Les and Carla have both been actively involved in the Essex Community over the years. They spend a great deal of time each year helping with the annual Labor Day Celebration and volunteering their time to help at the Essex School. Les has been on the Farmers Telephone Company Board in Essex for 28 years and both he and Carla serve on the Faith Covenant Church of Essex board. Both are members of the Essex Community Club and Carla serves on the Essex Lied Public Library Board. In addition, Les serves on the SWIFT Board in Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Historical Museum Board. Carla is a volunteer and serves on the board of the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah.
A highlight of the Essex Labor Day Celebration each year for Les and Carla was the Kirchert Electric parade floats in which the whole family rode on.
“I love Essex,” said Carla. “It’s a great little town.”
Carla said it is comforting to know that if someone needs help in the community, there will always be someone there to lend a helping hand. She said the Essex Community School system and Essex Lied Public Library are entities to be proud of and the other businesses in town.
As Les and Carla look towards retirement and spending time at their lake home, they also plan to continue to enjoy attending their grandkids’ events. Les and Carla have three children -- Stacy, Holly and Brian -- and seven grandchildren. Their son Brian will be taking over the Kirchert Electric business.