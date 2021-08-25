Grand marshal and honorary co-grand marshal selected for Essex Labor Day celebration

Les and Carla have both been actively involved in the Essex Community over the years. They spend a great deal of time each year helping with the annual Labor Day Celebration and volunteering their time to help at the Essex School. Les has been on the Farmers Telephone Company Board in Essex for 28 years and both he and Carla serve on the Faith Covenant Church of Essex board. Both are members of the Essex Community Club and Carla serves on the Essex Lied Public Library Board. In addition, Les serves on the SWIFT Board in Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Historical Museum Board. Carla is a volunteer and serves on the board of the Community Food Pantry in Shenandoah.

A highlight of the Essex Labor Day Celebration each year for Les and Carla was the Kirchert Electric parade floats in which the whole family rode on.

“I love Essex,” said Carla. “It’s a great little town.”

Carla said it is comforting to know that if someone needs help in the community, there will always be someone there to lend a helping hand. She said the Essex Community School system and Essex Lied Public Library are entities to be proud of and the other businesses in town.

As Les and Carla look towards retirement and spending time at their lake home, they also plan to continue to enjoy attending their grandkids’ events. Les and Carla have three children -- Stacy, Holly and Brian -- and seven grandchildren. Their son Brian will be taking over the Kirchert Electric business.