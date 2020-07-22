Hello Magnolia Boutique and Salon located at 608 W. Sheridan Ave., Shenandoah held a Grand Opening and Open House on Saturday, July 18.
Included in the events was a Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Assoc. ribbon cutting.
Owner Cassie Lundgren opened the business in March of this year. Pictured left to right: Shelly Warner (Marketing Director, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Assoc.), Randi Sinclair, Grady Sinclair, Kathy Broniecki, Morgan Maher (stylist), Cassie Lundgren (owner), Dustin Lundgren, Judy Lundgren and Dwight Lundgren.
