Grant awarded to NPI for purchase of van

In October, Nishna Productions, Inc. was awarded a Community Investment Fund grant from Amerigroup Iowa, Inc.

The $90,108 grant was for purchasing a regular-sized van with four wheelchair tie-downs.

NPI staff said that as more wheelchair-dependent residents transition from Glenwood Resource Center to NPI, this vehicle would assist NPI in getting them involved in the community of Red Oak and other communities in the area.

The van was delivered to NPI in November. It has the capacity to tie down five wheelchairs, with one additional passenger in the back or to tie down four wheelchairs with two additional passengers in the back. The van will be primarily used at a residential site in Red Oak that is receiving several residents with wheelchairs to assist them with mobility.

Amerigroup, a Managed Care Organization in Iowa that funds services for people with disabilities, created the Community Investment Fund to specifically aid in transitioning residents exiting Iowa’s State Resource Centers into community-based settings.

“We are so happy to be able to do this and help assist people with being as active as possible in their communities," said Kelly Espeland, of Amerigroup. "Nishna has always done an amazing job to support people to live their fullest lives.”