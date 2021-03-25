Grassley defends Iowa bill easing gun restrictions, while calling for progress on gun control

U.S. Sen. Iowa Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday defended an Iowa bill easing gun restrictions, while calling for "bipartisan, common-sense" progress on gun control.
Iowans would be able to purchase and carry handguns without permits, should Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sign a bill passed this week by the Republican-led Iowa Legislature.
Opponents say the bill would weaken Iowa’s background check system and make it easy for felons, domestic abusers and people prohibited based on the basis of mental illnesses to buy handguns.
Proponents of the so-called "constitutional carry" measure say it would protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners, while removing intrusive government regulations.
Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer still would have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry.
"Some states have that, and I don't know that in and of itself is a problem in those states," Grassley told reporters Wednesday on a weekly conference call. "I guess I just have to leave the wisdom of that to (Iowa) legislators."
Asked how the Iowa bill fits with legislation Grassley has cosponsored that would require state and local law enforcement to be alerted when someone tries to buy a gun who can’t under the law, Grassley responded: "I think it fits in very well with my whole approach to the Second Amendment."
"It seems to me totally consistent with the way the law has been for a long time," Grassley said of running gun buyers through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. "But, we have a problem with NICS not getting all of those names in. So the legislation is to encourage that so that we know that people (who shouldn't) don't have guns and can't get them. If someone fails (a national background check when purchasing a firearm), then they can't get them, regardless of what the state law is."
Firearms purchased from an unlicensed seller over the internet, at a gun show or in a private sale, however, would not be subject to Iowa’s background check or permit requirements under the Iowa legislation.
President Joe Biden and Democrats have demanded action on House-passed gun reform proposals in the wake of two mass shootings in the past week that left at least 18 people dead.
House Democrats passed two bills this month that would expand background checks for gun buyers, by applying them to all firearms purchases, and extending the time the F.B.I. has to vet those flagged by a national criminal background check.
Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, in opening remarks during a hearing on gun violence Tuesday said he was hopeful Democrats and Republicans could work together to make "bipartisan, common-sense" progress on gun control. But he said that the House-passed legislation did not fit that bill, since the measures passed largely along party lines.
"That is not a good sign that all voices, and all perspectives, are being considered," Grassley said at the hearing.
Most Republicans have deemed the legislation too expansive, arguing expanded background checks would not have played a role in the shootings but would infringe on Second Amendment rights.
"Like many Americans, I cherish my right to bear arms," Grassley said at the hearing. "In the dialogue about gun control, we rarely consider how many Americans are united in their advocacy and enjoyment of this right."
Grassley on Wednesday also told reporters he is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday and Friday as the Biden administration faces pressure to address a surge of migrants that have overwhelmed shelters at the southern border.
Grassley faulted Biden's executive orders and campaign promises "to loosen border restrictions" and roll back Trump-era immigration policies.
"I'm sure he meant very well, and probably considered them very much the humanitarian thing to do, but those decisions have caused a crisis at the border," Grassley said of Biden. "Children are being sent to make a dangerous journey alone."
Grassley said he will visit a port of entry, process facility and visit with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas "to see the extent of the crisis caused by this administration's policies."