Grassley sees 'appetite' for passage of policing reforms, but sticking points remain

"We need Congress to act," Biden said. "George Floyd died almost a year ago. There's meaningful police reform legislation in his name."

The bill, which passed the U.S. House in March, remains mired in the Senate. The legislation would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, mandate data collection on police encounters and create a nationwide police misconduct registry to help hold problematic officers accountable.

The bill would also prohibit racial profiling and end qualified immunity for law enforcement. The legal defense shields police officers from civil liability, and has been a thorn in passing police reforms in the past.

Supporters of the legal defense argue it allows officers to perform their duties without fear of being held personally liable for things that happen on the job, unless they violate a clearly established law or constitution right.

Defenders argue the immunity's broad protection is intended for all but the plainly incompetent or those who knowingly violate the law, while giving breathing room to law enforcement to make reasonable mistakes when making split-second decisions about whether to use force to subdue a fleeing or resisting suspect. Critics contend its shields law enforcement from accountability.