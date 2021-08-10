Grassley yes, Ernst no on infrastructure funding

In a statement, Grassley said Iowans have raised infrastructure concerns at most of his town hall meetings, and said the bill would invest in that infrastructure and “pay dividends for decades to come.” He also said the Senate compromise bill is not perfect but that he believes it is superior to previous proposals from President Joe Biden’s administration and U.S. House Democrats.

“Our bipartisan package bundles several bills that have already won bipartisan action in the Senate, all without raising taxes on Iowa families. It’s proof that the Senate is fully capable of delivering on bipartisan policy when given the chance,” Grassley said in his statement.