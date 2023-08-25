The Greater Shenandoah Historical Society is excited to host southwest Iowa native John Bay at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum for a program about his experience working for the Secret Service.

The program is open to the public and is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. in the DelMonico Room at the museum at 100 S. Maple St. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Bay moved to Shenandoah in 1955 and graduated in 1962. He received his Bachelor of Music from the University of Iowa in 1967 and his master's in criminology in constitutional law from Wichita State University in 1986. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971 as an intelligence interrogator.

Bay then worked for the U.S. Secret Service from 1971 to 1993 at the Denver Field Office, the Washington Field Office, the Kansas City Field Office and the Omaha Field Office.

From 1973 to 1978, Bay worked at the White House in the Presidential Protective Division and saw Richard Nixon give his resignation speech.

