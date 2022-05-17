Grebert resigns as EMA Coordinator

Kris Grebert has resigned from his duties as Page County Emergency Management Agency coordinator. Grebert submitted his resignation May 16.

Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris informed the other members of the Board of Supervisors of the resignation during its meeting May 17 at the Page County Courthouse. Morris also serves as the chairperson of the Page County Emergency Management Agency Commission.

"We wish Kris the very best. I was very sad about the news. I think he did a good job for us, but he made a choice to resign," Morris said.

After the resignation was received, Morris said he notified the other members of the EMA Commission on Monday.

As a result of the vacancy, Morris said Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer would be assuming some of the responsibilities held by Grebert.

"Lyle has been instrumental in helping with the 911 dispatchers, which Kris scheduled. So, Lyle is picking up a lot of slack there," Morris said.

In addition, Morris said he notified Montgomery County EMA Coordinator Brian Hamman about the resignation. Since there is a potential for severe weather at this time of the year, Morris asked Hamman if he would be willing to offer support to Page County should an emergency arise.

"He was very gracious and said he would do what he could. Obviously, it's not his primary responsibility. He and the other adjoining counties now have the word, and if that need arises, we will ask for some help," Morris said.

The EMA Commission was scheduled to convene May 26 to consider a potential budget amendment. Morris said that meeting was delayed to June 2.

However, Morris said the commission may still meet May 26, or sooner, to determine how to proceed with the vacancy.