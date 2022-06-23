Green Plains CEO Todd Becker to speak about new projects during SCIA 2022 Annual Banquet July 14

Todd Becker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Green Plains Inc., will be the featured speaker at the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s Annual Meeting Banquet July 14. The event will be held at the Waterfalls Event Center, 907 Hartford Ave., Farragut.

Becker has 33 years of extensive experience in general management, risk management, supply chain management and operations in numerous commodity processing businesses, along with significant international experience in agricultural and energy markets. At Green Plains, over the last 14 years, Todd has used his management, finance and innovation skills to improve business performance. After executing on a full portfolio optimization plan, followed by an operational improvement and cost reduction program, he has embarked the company on a Total Transformation Plan as he moves them away from commodity processing and focuses on innovation of high quality, high margin renewable and sustainable products, and feedstocks, with recurring and predictable high-quality earnings streams. Becker earned a master’s degree in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in finance, from the University of Kansas.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served 6:30 p.m. Reservations are requested by calling 712-246-3455 or emailing chamber@sciaiowa.com. Choose rosemary butter chicken or smothered Salisbury steak, catered by The Sanctuary Restaurant in Shenandoah. Other items to be served are loaded mashed potatoes, crack bacon green beans, Caesar salad, rolls and dessert. Price is $30 per person. Pay at the door with check or cash. Both the Waterfalls Event Center and The Sanctuary are SCIA members.

The mission of Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association is to improve the economic vitality of Shenandoah, and Page and Fremont counties, to expand high paying employment opportunities, enhance Shenandoah’s retail shopping and to support major community projects that improve our quality of life.

Green Plains Inc. is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural, biological and mechanical technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients and energy products. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and renewable diesel, and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners, disinfectants and consumer products. Green Plains is an innovative producer of high value Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable proteins. Since 2007, Becker has led the company through rapid growth to become one of the largest low carbon biofuel producers in the world, with 1.1 billion gallons of operating capacity.

Officials from Green Plains, Inc. recently announced plans for two new projects, a $50 million expansion to its Shenandoah facility, adding 12 new jobs to the community in its new Clean Sugar Technology facility, and a partnership with the Riverence Group to form a joint venture to expand aquafeed production in Idaho. The venture will produce trout and salmon feeds for the Riverence Group, utilizing wholesome, sustainable ingredients including the 60%-plus fermented protein product.

The Clean Sugar Technology Patented by Fluid Quip Technologies, which is owned by Green Plains – CST, produces low-cost dextrose and fructose through a dry milling technique and provides another product that can be produced by the existing facility.

2021 SCIA Board President John McBride, President of Bank Iowa, will pass the gavel to the new 2022 president with introduction of current 2022 SCIA board members: Stephanie Osborn of Wilson Ins. is Treasurer; Matt Sells, CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center; Kerri Nelson, Shenandoah School Superintendent; Cory Scamman, Green Plains General Manager; Aaron O’Brien, Fareway Manager; John Finn, Pella Corp.; Amy Zwickel, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel; Julie O’Hara, Jim Hughes Real Estate; Becky LePorte, owner LePorte Electric; Lance Cornelius, State Farm Insurance; Chris Clark, Fremont County Supervisor; Speck Hendrickson, Fremont County Representative; City liaisons Mayor Roger McQueen and City Councilman Jon Eric Brantner. Bank liaisons are John McBride, Bank Iowa; Adam Wright, First National Bank, and Kurt Henstorf, First Heritage Bank.

During the past year SCIA Board of Directors have formed working committees including Housing, Economic Development, Tourism and Small Business. Shenandoah City Council recently approved the SCIA program developed by the housing committee for private housing demolition and rehabilitation. The program will help eliminate or renovate dilapidated structures and provide additional housing.

SCIA Ag Committee members are Nick Bosley of United Group Insurance, Ian Isaacson of Bank Iowa, Craig Harris retired Farm Credit Services, Rusty Hunter of First Heritage Bank, Rachel Johnson of First National Bank, Steve Lorimor of Lorimor Farms, Jake McGargill of New York Life Insurance, Cale Jones of Jones Farm and Steve Richardson of Tarkio Valley Tractor Club.

SCIA Ag Committee will present three AFA scholarships and the Friend of Ag award. AFA scholarships are awarded to high school seniors pursuing agriculture related four-year degrees from Shenandoah, Essex and now Sidney school districts. The $4,600 scholarships are funded by local businesses and Ag Future of America.

Local AFA Scholarship contributors are Bank Iowa, First Heritage Bank, KMA Radio, First National Bank, Farm Credit Services of America, Green Plains Shenandoah, Shenandoah Medical Center, Wilson Insurance, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, James and Melonie Doyle, Dan and Deb Finlay, Ed and StarAnn Kloberdanz, Steve and Kathy Lorimor, Pete & Dana Wenstrand, RocStop Cenex, Bill & Pam Ditmars, Craig & Kath Harris, O’Hara Seed, United Group Ins., McGargill Stock Farm, Jones Family Tri Tower Farms, McNeilly Garage Door Srv., Sapp Brothers, Shenandoah Chamber & Industry Association, Duane & Marylou Rexroth, Vetter Equipment and Jay Memorial Trust.

Banquet sponsors are First Heritage Bank, Eyecare Associates of Southwest Iowa, KMA Radio, Miller Building, O’Hara Seed, Sapp Brothers, Wilson Insurance, Rawson Stevens Law, Shenandoah Inn & Suites Hotel, Deb & Dan Finley, and Sapp Brothers.

For more information visit Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association’s new website at www.sciaiowa.com.