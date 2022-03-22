 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ground breaking ceremony for Laundry Solution

  • 0
Ground breaking ceremony for Laundry Solution

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 21 for the construction of a new laundromat called Laundry Solution in downtown Shenandoah. In April, the Shenandoah City Council approved selling the city-owned property at 601 West Sheridan Avenue to Sorensen Auto with a 3-to-2 vote. Kathy Silvestre, Sorensen auto shop manager, projected that the laundromat would open by the year’s end. Pictured (L-R) Gregg Connell (SCIA executive director), Alan Armstrong (Page County Supervisor), Silvestre, and Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen.

 Photo by Heidi Hertensen/Page County Newspapers

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio