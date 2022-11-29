 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Growth provides for opportunity at First National Bank in Creston and Shenandoah

Growth provides for opportunity at First National Bank in Creston and Shenandoah
Page County Newspapers

Julie Lanning, President and CEO of First National Bank of Creston, shared recent leadership growth and changes at First National Bank in Creston and Shenandoah.

“Our organization is filled with talented employees who are given the opportunity to grow and develop their skills. I’m excited to share these recent opportunities for our team members," Lanning said in a press release.

Michael Bauer

Michael Bauer will serve as Chief Credit Officer for First National Bank in Creston and Shenandoah and as Market President in Shenandoah. Bauer will be responsible for direction of all credit functions related to banking activities throughout the bank. His responsibilities also include supervision and management of the Shenandoah location and he will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and Senior Management team at First National Bank.

Dan Waigand

Dan Waigand will serve as Senior Loan Officer, VP for First National Bank in Creston. Waigand’s responsibilities will include supervision and production of all agricultural lending, small business, commercial and construction real estate. Waigand will also be part of the Senior Management team.

Amanda Moore

Amanda Moore will serve as Credit Administration and Portfolio Manager, VP for First National Bank in Creston. Moore will oversee loan operations, credit analysts and other lending functions at the bank. Moore will be part of our Senior Management team.

Steve Crittenden

In addition to these changes, Lanning explained that Steve Crittenden, Senior Lender, SVP in Creston will retire Jan. 6, 2023.

“For more than 38 years, Steve has been a valuable team member serving our customers and our community to help meet the mission of our organization," she said. "We thank Steve for his contributions and leadership and wish him the best as he enjoys his retirement years.”

First National Bank is a full-service, locally-owned community bank that specializes in commercial, agricultural, and personal banking. First National Bank has offices in Creston, Afton and Shenandoah with assets of $428 million.

