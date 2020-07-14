Haggerty opens coffee shop, Spur Grounds, on the square

Katie Haggerty, daughter of Laura Crawford, opened a new coffee shop, Spur Grounds, on the Sidney square on June 4.
Haggerty’s business is located at 708 Illinois, right next to her mother’s business, the Silver Spur Bar & Grill. The shop offers coffee, smoothies, lattes and bakery goods. Haggerty also offers boutique products like personal care items, gifts, jewelry and clothing. She has a few boutique items on hand now, but the bulk of those items are on order and she hopes they will arrive before rodeo.
Haggerty, who had worked in the family business and still does as needed, knew she also wanted to join the ranks of the Sidney community of businesses. In fact, Haggerty said, her biggest goal as a business owner was to provide a sense of community with a focus on bringing everyone together.
“It was never about making money,” Haggerty noted, “it’s about being part of the community and having a place that feels like home for people to come to.”
With that goal in mind, Haggerty set to redesigning what was previously an overflow space for the Silver Spur. Showing a surprising flair for design and construction, Haggerty did most of the work to create the new space herself. She took down dated wood shakes around the ceiling, painting that area and the ceiling a modern black, replaced bland carpeting with burnt grain plywood, whitewashed the brick wall, and built the coffee bar and bakery counter herself. Accents of black paint and burnt grain plywood modernize the look while maintaining a “rodeo town” feel to the space. Comfortable seating is available, with more coming, and a friend built a bench and waist high table for the space.
“We repurposed everything we could because I love to keep that connection to the past,” Haggerty said. “A lot of people remember when this place was a store.”
Haggerty hopes the shop will not only become a place where people are comfortable hanging out, but also where they hold graduation and birthday parties and other gatherings. She’s considering hosting events like painting classes, book club, or monthly meetings of local organizations. She also hopes to be able to provide a breakfast the first Saturday of every month in future, maybe once things settle down.
Haggerty works alone at Spur Grounds, getting some assistance at times from her three children, Keyana, aged 10, Clara, 8, and Drake, 4. Robin Shirley bakes cakes for the shop and is well known locally for her baking, and Haggerty bakes the other items herself. Haggerty takes pride in offering high quality products at reasonable prices.
Spur Grounds is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Wednesdays and Sundays the store is closed for church and family time. Follow Spur Grounds on Facebook to see specials and any planned events. The store number is currently shared with the Silver Spur and is 712-374-4536. Haggerty can be reached by email at: spurgrounds@gmail.com.
For a coffee, smoothie, snack or boutique item from a shop where they know you, your family and your order, stop by to check out the Spur Grounds on the Sidney square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.