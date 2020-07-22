The Page County Fair Queen Tea was held Saturday, July 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church west of Clarinda. Crowned as the 2020 Page County Fair Queen was, back left, Hallee Fine of Clarinda
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the size of gatherings, the coronation ceremony was streamed at 2:30 p.m. on the Page County Fair Board Facebook Page. The Page County Fair continues through Saturday, July 25, at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda.
