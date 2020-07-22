Page County Fair Queen

Crowned as the 2020 Page County Fair Queen was, back left, Hallee Fine of Clarinda. Joining Fine on the Fair Queen court this year are, front row, Bella Nordyke, Little Miss Page County 2020; Asher Hunter; Little Mr. Page County 2020; back row, Fine; Morgan Rope, First Runner Up; and Kandalyn Davies, 2019 Page County Fair Queen.

 Photo courtesy Melissa Wellhausen

The Page County Fair Queen Tea was held Saturday, July 18, at St. Paul Lutheran Church west of Clarinda. Crowned as the 2020 Page County Fair Queen was, back left, Hallee Fine of Clarinda

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on the size of gatherings, the coronation ceremony was streamed at 2:30 p.m. on the Page County Fair Board Facebook Page. The Page County Fair continues through Saturday, July 25, at the Page County Fairgrounds in Clarinda.

