Hamburg Community School District granted charter by Iowa State Board of Education

The third time’s the charm for Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells and Hamburg Community School District as the State Board of Education approved the district’s application for a charter school after the two previous applications were turned down. Wells said the reason is that in the past the state board was always concerned that if they brought a high school back and Hamburg couldn’t sustain it, the board would have to close the entire K-12 school system.

He added, “Last time, they voiced that they would give it to us if they wouldn’t have to close the whole system if the charter didn’t work out. But the way the law was written then, they would. They were really concerned about our numbers. The charter school bill signed the past year by the governor allowed for just charter schools as a stand alone; it’s totally separate from our K-8 school. We have a five-year contract with the state board to have a charter, and we feel blessed to have the opportunity.”

Wells has been advocating for a charter school because of the flexibility it provides.

“It gives us a ton of freedoms that we wouldn’t have otherwise. It gives us waivers, and even though we will offer many of them, the students don’t have to take PE, music, art, etc. if they choose not to. Those waivers allow us to take much of the day and do real hands-on learning.” He said that on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays students would all be in career academies. “For example, our students could take the entire day, three days a week, to build houses. And Tuesdays and Thursdays would be more traditional with math, language arts, and sciences.”

Wells is passionate about career academies and feels they offer students so much more than a traditional school setting can.

“There will be a variety of career academies offered. We’ll have construction trades and welding. We will partner with Essex to do a culinary arts/chef program, and we’ll partner with Grape Hospital in Hamburg and with IWCC (Iowa Western Community College) in Council Bluffs to offer CNA and medical training,” he said.

Wells is also confident they will be able to offer a technology academy where students can get A+ and CCNA certifications.

“Those certifications are worth so much. These kids will be able to enter the workforce working for companies, making $50,000 a year, right out of high school,” he said.

Wells added that they are trying to work out a cosmetology program because there are several students interested in that field, but they are unable to work it out in Iowa due to a restriction in the age of the students. Wells said they are looking beyond the state line to Missouri and Nebraska to get it accomplished.

Students who don’t fit any of the career areas provided will begin working on their two-year associate’s degree.

“We will put students on campus Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at IWCC, and they will have an opportunity to earn a degree by the time they graduate,” he said. “I have a meeting with IWCC tomorrow. We are counting on them giving us a good deal so we can make it work for those students. Otherwise, financially, we can’t do this. They are the key.”

Another aspect that makes a charter school a bit different from a traditional school is that it’s an all-year program. Wells pointed out, “In the summer every student will be placed in a paid apprenticeship. Freshmen will work 10 hours a week for eight weeks in their field, sophomores for 20 hours, juniors for 30 hours, and seniors will have full-time employment as an apprentice in the field they selected.” Students in the career academies also graduate from these programs with all their tools.

Wells continued, “So if you’re a carpenter, you will walk away from this program with your belt of tools, certifications and apprenticeships. You could walk right onto a job site and begin. These kids will really be employable and that’s the difference in our program.”

There are many other things to work out in the coming months such as the hiring of staff, adjusting multi-age classrooms with differentiated learning and determining the skills sets needed for each student. Wells said that many people have asked if they are going to have sports, and they will also be offering most sports, as well. There are hopes in the future of new buildings and more space but Wells said, “There is no need to spend millions of dollars on buildings when we are partnering with programs that have the facilities. We will assess needs in the coming year.”

Wells said that anyone who is interested in being a student at the charter school should contact him.

“They can send me an email, and I will set up a one-on-one meeting and decide what their career plan would be. It is open to anyone in the area,” he said. “Especially kids who are not successful or comfortable in a traditional school model. Even area adults who don’t have the work skills and want one of these skill sets, we’ll let them in. We are really excited about the opportunity, and we really want to help anyone who may be struggling. This is a place for everybody.”