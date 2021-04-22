Hamburg Hometown Pride anxious to resume work on projects

Like everything else, the Hamburg Hometown Pride group found its work delayed by the ongoing pandemic over the last year. In Hamburg, that came on top of the 2019 flood that nearly destroyed half the town and brought everything to a screeching halt.
Now, as businesses reopen and people are able to convene, Hamburg Hometown Pride, which had only met sporadically for the last two years, is ready to return to work on previously planned projects.
According to Hamburg Hometown Pride members Elaine Howard and Peggy Wilson, the group had three projects they are focusing on for the moment.
Their number one priority is the Lewis and Clark Trail end in Hamburg. The Lewis and Clark Trail starts in Sioux City and ends in Hamburg, about a 212 mile stretch running along the Missouri River corridor. The group started planning the site for the trail end about three years ago, and got an $8,000 grant from the Omaha Community Foundation to do groundwork, buy signage, picnic tables, bike racks, concrete and possibly a water fountain. The trail actually ends at the corner of Bluff Road where the swimming pool is, though, and with the number of recent wrecks with cars ending up in the pool, the group has been considering other, safer locations for the trail end. Hank and Helen Martin and Howard have been spearheading this project.
The group’s second ongoing project is their “Did you know?” signs. These are informational signs with photos and histories to be installed at various buildings and sites around town. The Hamburg fifth grade class has already done a lot of research at the library and begun writing sign information. The group is ready to post four buildings so far, and hopes to do a phase two soon after, recognizing more. John and Hallie Ferguson are taking the lead on this project.
The third big project the group is working on is buying a 3-4 foot tall bronze statue for placement somewhere locally. One idea for placement had been the Hamburg Library grounds, but the group is still considering possible locations. Ruth Folkes and Wilson have been the leaders on this project.
In addition to those projects, members of Hamburg Hometown Pride are helping the Hamburg Kiwanis Club with Popcorn Day. The group is not only helping spread the word on social media, but will also help organize the bands, organize and judge float entries and seek additional help for the parade. Wilson is leading this committee.
Last fall the group bought two benches for installation at Waubonsie State Park for the 100 year anniversary of Iowa State Parks. They’re hopeful those benches will be installed this spring.
Every year the group helps with landscaping and cleanup of the library grounds and city park, with the help of Hamburg School students.
The group also received a $7,500 grant for cement picnic tables, possibly at the city park, and hopes to also put in four benches there or elsewhere in town. Howard and Wilson said they expect the group will have to add funds for these projects.
The group has plans to have another building mural painted, but is waiting to see what new buildings might pop up to replace flood-destroyed buildings before deciding on a site.
The group was recently a beneficiary of Dr. Allen G. Blezek, who grew up in Randolph, and taught at Hamburg School, and had since followed the county’s Hometown Pride groups. He donated $20,000, and the group is trying to think of the best way to use those funds and honor Blezek’s memory.
Finally, plans are underway for a county-wide Hometown Pride celebration, possibly in June, to recognize all that has been accomplished and recognize Fremont County Hometown Pride’s long-time coach, Doug Friedli, who had been a Godsend throughout the groups’ development and ongoing activities.
Friedli recently sent the Hamburg Hometown Pride group a summary of their activities over the seven years he mentored them.
Friedli recognized Hamburg Hometown Pride’s drive and determination, and said, “Over the last seven years, Hamburg Hometown Pride has received 22 grants totaling $53,810. They have built an endowment from scratch that currently totals $45,384, the annual earnings from which will benefit Hamburg forever. Recently they received an additional $20,000 bequest from an estate and are deciding how to invest those proceeds. Hamburg HTP members have volunteered an estimated 4,638 hours in the past seven years, which at $20 per hour would amount to $92,760.”