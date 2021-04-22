Hamburg Hometown Pride anxious to resume work on projects

Like everything else, the Hamburg Hometown Pride group found its work delayed by the ongoing pandemic over the last year. In Hamburg, that came on top of the 2019 flood that nearly destroyed half the town and brought everything to a screeching halt.

Now, as businesses reopen and people are able to convene, Hamburg Hometown Pride, which had only met sporadically for the last two years, is ready to return to work on previously planned projects.

According to Hamburg Hometown Pride members Elaine Howard and Peggy Wilson, the group had three projects they are focusing on for the moment.

Their number one priority is the Lewis and Clark Trail end in Hamburg. The Lewis and Clark Trail starts in Sioux City and ends in Hamburg, about a 212 mile stretch running along the Missouri River corridor. The group started planning the site for the trail end about three years ago, and got an $8,000 grant from the Omaha Community Foundation to do groundwork, buy signage, picnic tables, bike racks, concrete and possibly a water fountain. The trail actually ends at the corner of Bluff Road where the swimming pool is, though, and with the number of recent wrecks with cars ending up in the pool, the group has been considering other, safer locations for the trail end. Hank and Helen Martin and Howard have been spearheading this project.