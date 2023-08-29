Hamburg’s annual community tradition will take place Sept. 9, and the theme of the 62nd Hamburg Popcorn Day is "Century of Service."

Judy Holliman, president of the Hamburg Kiwanis, said the theme was chosen because Hamburg Kiwanis is 100 years old.

“We’ve had other groups come and go but Kiwanis has continuously been the biggest civic organization in Hamburg,” she said.

Hamburg has been celebrating Popcorn Day since 1961.

“The celebration started in 1961, but we didn’t have it in 2020 because of COVID, so it’s been held for 62 years," Holliman said. "We had the flood in 2019, but we went ahead and had it because everyone needed a break from the mess.”

Art Vogel, the president of Vogel Popcorn, originally started the merriment as a thank you to all the farmers in the area and community that brought popcorn to his plant. He wanted to treat the farmers and thank them for all they did for his operation.

Holliman said it started with a small version of their present celebration.

“It was a lot smaller at first. The Kiwanis ultimately took it over, and we’ve expanded it to include a 10K run, a kiddie parade, food trucks, vendors, games, a big parade with floats and dignitaries," she said. "And there is all kinds of activities for the whole family. We also get help from Hamburg Hometown Pride.”

Holliman was born and raised in Hamburg and, except for a short time, has always been a resident of Hamburg. She joined Kiwanis in 1987 and was only the third female to belong to the Hamburg Kiwanis.

During Popcorn Day, there will be lots of activities going on and a little of something for everyone according to Holliman.

At 8 a.m., Tri-State 10K run kicks off. Participants will run through Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa.

"It starts at the grade school and they end up at the grade school," Holliman said. "The race has been around for a long time."

The Tri-State Run has been in existence since 1970 and includes both a 10K and a 5K.

Market in the Park, held at the Hamburg City Park, also starts at 8 a.m. and continues throughout the day. Holliman said there are a large number of vendors this year.

“Right now, we have over 60 vendors and food vendors registered and they seem to keep calling," she said. "We will also have some food vendors on Main Street.”

Holliman said there are children’s activities and many types of games.

“We’ll have a frog jump, a balloon lady, face painting, the tractor pull, a dunk tank, a homerun derby and even a car and tractor show where people will find all types of vehicles,” she said.

Elvis Presley will be in the park at 10 a.m. and at the Popcorn Queen Coronation is at 11:30 a.m. One fortunate senior girl from Hamburg will reign over the parade and festivities of the day. Holliman said there are also a Little Miss Popcorn Queen and this year, for the first time, a Mr. Popcorn King.

Community service awards will be presented at the coronation and the name of who will lead the parade as grand marshal will also be revealed. The Kiddie Parade starts at 12:30 p.m. and the grand parade is at 1 p.m. After the parade, at 2 p.m., festivalgoers can head to the park and enjoy the talents of the Southeast Nebraska Community Band from Auburn.

Holliman said it seems that new events are continually being added.

“Another new thing this year is sponsored by Arbor Bank. They are hosting a tailgate at Clayton Field," she said. "At 11 (a.m.), they will show the Nebraska/Colorado game on the big screen, and at 2:30 p.m., it will be the Iowa/Iowa State game. They will also have a foam and bubble party for the kids.”

Hamburg Schools are also getting involved and will be serving a meal from 5 to 7 p.m. at the grade school. The charter school’s culinary students will be preparing the meal. Andrea Gibilisco, The Boss Artistry, will be there from 7 to 10 p.m., hosting a karaoke teen dance.

The community is pulling out all the stops this year and invited the band Back Traxx from Rockport to perform at Clayton Field 8 to 11 p.m., where there will be a beer garden as well. Proceeds from the gate and beer garden will go to Team Marlow with the March of Dimes to support Premature Infant Awareness. Proceeds from the concessions will go towards Hamburg Youth Sports.

The 62nd celebration of Hamburg Popcorn Day will be capped off with another new event, the Clarinda Cowboy Church, which will be held in the park on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. There will be a food truck available after the service.