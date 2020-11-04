Hannah Ritchey receives Fulbright Award

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Hannah Ritchey of Okoboji, Iowa, formerly of Shenandoah, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Sweden in Anthropology for the 2020-2021 academic year. Ritchey will conduct research in association with staff from The Swedish Program at The Stockholm School of Economics to investigate the effects of extreme far-right politics on Muslim migrants.
Ritchey is one of over 2,100 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and the world. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.
The Fulbright Program is the flagship international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government and is designed to forge lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, counter misunderstandings, and help people and nations work together toward common goals. Since its establishment in 1946, the Fulbright Program has enabled more than 390,000 dedicated and accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach and conduct research, exchange ideas, and find solutions to shared international concerns. The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State. Participating governments and host institutions, corporations, and foundations around the world also provide direct and indirect support to the Program, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide.
For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by telephone 202-632-6452 or e-mail ECA-Press@state.gov.
