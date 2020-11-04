Hannah Ritchey receives Fulbright Award

The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board are pleased to announce that Hannah Ritchey of Okoboji, Iowa, formerly of Shenandoah, has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Sweden in Anthropology for the 2020-2021 academic year. Ritchey will conduct research in association with staff from The Swedish Program at The Stockholm School of Economics to investigate the effects of extreme far-right politics on Muslim migrants.

Ritchey is one of over 2,100 U.S. citizens who will conduct research, share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and the world. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected in an open, merit-based competition that considers leadership potential, academic and/or professional achievement, and record of service. As Fulbright alumni, their careers are enriched by joining a network of thousands of esteemed scholars, many of whom are leaders in their fields. Fulbright alumni include 60 Nobel Prize laureates, 88 Pulitzer Prize recipients, and 37 who have served as a head of state or government.