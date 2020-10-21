Hart selected to create award of excellence for ICTA

Hart said art is something she has always enjoyed and has always been somewhat of a sideline. She said before working with clay, she primarily did drawings and sculpting with wire. She has also helped with the Wabash Art Camp as Co-Director for the past 20 years.

She said, creating something out of nothing is one of the joys of art. Being able to share and teach art to her students and watch them come up with ideas that she would never have thought of brings her great joy as well.

“Some students excel in different things, and for many, the reading and writing is difficult,” said Hart, “and that’s one part of your brain. I get to help develop other areas of their brain. The more problem solving and special relationships and color.”

Hart said art is very much a STEM activity.

“In many other states they say STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math),” said Hart. “There’s so much of an overlap, especially with engineering and sculpting things. Also, with Math and drawing things to proportion. The overlap is huge between all of those different areas.”

Hart will have her designs on display for sale at an upcoming art show at the Split Gallery in Omaha in late October.