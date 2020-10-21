Hart selected to create award of excellence for ICTA

The Iowa Community Theatre Association (ICTA) has contracted with a local artist for two years to design the awards handed out at its annual gala.
As an organization, ICTA celebrates art across the state of Iowa, focusing on community theater. By putting a “Call Out” to local Iowa artists this year to submit their ideas for award designs and then contract with one of those artists to create the awards was one-way ICTA could highlight Iowa artists across the state.
The artist selected this year to design the award of excellence for ICTA was Marla Hart of Shenandoah.
“This was the first year we decided that we wanted to feature Iowa artists to create the awards we give out,” said ICTA Board Member John Olson.
Each year ICTA presents awards of excellence to individuals involved in community theater during its annual gala. Any community theater in the state of Iowa that is a member of the ICTA can nominate one production for the year. When a show is nominated, ICTA board members will go out and review the show.
“What we’re doing is looking for excellence,” said Olson.
Olson said ICTA presents awards of excellence in 19 different categories, including director, choreography, costuming, best actor/actress, and best supporting actor /actress.
“We follow a rubric of what we score, go back home and put it into our computer system and the computer stores that information,” said Olson. “Then, at the end of the year, the computer will give us the top five in each of those categories.”
Olson said, earning enough points to be in the top five of one of the categories is a great honor.
“Then at our gala which we have every year, we then recognize those top five,” said Olson. “Then, the overall winner receives the award of excellence for their category.”
In previous years the overall winners would receive an award that was a hand-blown glass goblet. Olson said each goblet was unique, and no two were the same. He compared receiving a goblet from ICTA to receiving the Oscar from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
“It was great to be nominated as one of the top five in that category,” said Olson, “but boy, if you could display that goblet at home, that was great.”
Olson said he currently has seven goblets from winning the award of excellence in various categories over the years.
“Boy, I was so hoping I could have one Marla’s awards this year, but it just didn’t happen,” said Olson, “and that’s ok.”
Hart has taught art at the Shenandoah Middle School for the past seven years. Before teaching art, she was a special education teacher. Eight years ago, Hart started working with clay and is a ceramicist. She creates and sells various things, including small dishes, mugs, and lamps.
Hart has also done painting and prop work for Southwest Iowa Theater Group in Shenandoah, scenic painting for Omaha Community Playhouse in Omaha, Nebraska and helped with a few high school musical productions over the years.
Hart said when the ICTA put out the open call for Iowa artists, she submitted two designs to be considered for their award. She said it was very exciting to have one of her designs selected.
“My design that they chose I turned what is their logo of the comedy and tragedy faces into more of a 3D image leaning against one another,” said Hart. “I set them on a wooden stand that I finished, and I believe they planned to add a small plack on the front.”
The awards Hart created were of high fire ceramic clay, and each one was made by hand off of a pattern she created. She said each award was then fired and glazed again using four different glazes.
“They said they didn’t all have to be the same,” said Hart. “So, I picked my favorite four colors, so they had a little variety that way.”
Hart was awarded a two-year contract and will make awards for the ICTA again this coming year.
“It’s the biggest commission that I’ve had to date,” said Hart. “I was thrilled and honored to be able to do that for the ICTA.”
Hart said art is something she has always enjoyed and has always been somewhat of a sideline. She said before working with clay, she primarily did drawings and sculpting with wire. She has also helped with the Wabash Art Camp as Co-Director for the past 20 years.
She said, creating something out of nothing is one of the joys of art. Being able to share and teach art to her students and watch them come up with ideas that she would never have thought of brings her great joy as well.
“Some students excel in different things, and for many, the reading and writing is difficult,” said Hart, “and that’s one part of your brain. I get to help develop other areas of their brain. The more problem solving and special relationships and color.”
Hart said art is very much a STEM activity.
“In many other states they say STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math),” said Hart. “There’s so much of an overlap, especially with engineering and sculpting things. Also, with Math and drawing things to proportion. The overlap is huge between all of those different areas.”
Hart will have her designs on display for sale at an upcoming art show at the Split Gallery in Omaha in late October.
Olson said a new contract would be awarded to an Iowa artist every two years to design and create awards for the ICTA. He said in the process of selecting a design, a committee narrows it down to the top five designs. Then the board votes on the best design from those five. Olson said he abstained as a board member from voting this year because he knew Hart from working with her on theater productions over the years.
“I’m just excited that Marla, somebody that I personally know, was one of the first artists for this award,” said Olson. “It’s a great honor, and she’s a fantastic artist, and she deserves that recognition.”
Olson said Hart is already talking about tweaking her design for next year to make it a little bit better.
“I think that’s a true sign of a good artist is they’re always looking at ways to improve something,” said Olson.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICTA annual gala was held over Zoom as a live stream event.
Being on the committee that organized the live stream event, Olson said it ended up being a higher quality presentation than those held in person. He said they were able to incorporate photos from the productions and the names of winners.
He said plans for next year’s gala are still undetermined, but they plan to incorporate some of the production value they had with the livestream event if held in person.
The Awards of Excellence for 2020 can be viewed on YouTube by searching Iowa Community Theatre Association Awards Night.
