Heat and lack of sunlight take a toll on Fremont County Golf Course

The Fremont County Conservation Board welcomed Bob Geiger back to the board at its monthly meeting on July 6. Geiger was appointed to another five-year term last month.

“We are glad to have you, and we thank you,” said Executive Director Doug Weber.

During public comments, Ruthie Paper had nothing but good things to say about the condition of the Fremont County Golf Course.

“This is one beautiful golf course! My compliments to all of you, it’s gorgeous,” she said.

Weber agreed and said, “This place is phenomenal. It really is. Every day we’re getting more and more people coming from all over, and people keep coming back. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Gilbert mentioned that other golf courses have suffered winterkill but there was little on the Fremont County course.

“Yes, we are very fortunate,” Weber added. “Kris, keep doing what you’re doing! We only had one green affected. The fire department coming up and watering the greens is essential.”

Another county resident suggested an improvement to the archery range at the park. It was proposed that if it were possible to cover it with REAP funds, the board should consider putting a shelter over at the archery range.

“What I’ve seen on other archery ranges is the singular, small structure that sits right over where they actually shoot,” Weber said. “I think it would be very affordable.”

It was mentioned that it would definitely be beneficial for the 4-H members that go there to practice.

“I think it would be a good grant to write for the tourism grant, which would be due by the 20th of July,” Paper said. “Someone from this board would need to go because it would help if someone was there representing the grant to explain what you want to do.” Weber plans to attend the meeting.

Weber told the board that Deputy Jacob Degase approached him and told him that deputies would like to have a memorial outing in honor of Melvin Richardson, the Fremont County deputy who died as the result of a traffic accident in June. The board moved to amend the tournament schedule for the golf course to allow for the Melvin Richardson Tournament to be held on Sept. 18.

Gilbert asked Kris Henneman, the golf course superintendent, for his monthly report.

“I’ve been fighting the heat the last few days,” Hennenman said. “Some of the collars have turned brown and we have been watering a lot the last week, 10 days. We had a leak over at the shower, so we had to put a new valve in before the holidays. Nothing major.”

He also told board members that he met with an agronomist for this region from the USGA. Hennenman summarized the visit:

“I took him around and showed him some of our trouble spots we’ve had in the past. He said that what we are doing is helping and to keep it up. He did tell us not to plant evergreens on the course. He would also like us to mow the fairways a little shorter and to fertilize the practice green more often.”

Henneman described the problems on No. 2 and No. 9 tee boxes.

“This is where the grass doesn’t grow very well even though it’s been reseeded multiple times,” he said. “And, apparently it’s because of a lack of sunlight. He (the agronomist) had an app on his phone where he could show us the sunlight in the mornings to that area, and it’s just not hitting that spot. That’s why it’s not growing. So we are going to try to cut off some of the bigger branches to see if it will help before we would take down the whole tree. He talked to us for an hour and half, and we didn’t have to pay for it. It was very interesting! He was also very complimentary. He liked what we were doing, and he told us about a few things we could do better or differently. It’s already looking better.”

Other business included the approval of the election of officers. The officers for 2022-2023 will remain the same: Sherry Gilbert, Board Chairman; Bob Geiger, Vice Chairman; Connie Scott, Secretary. Weber gave the board’s financial report, which included funds of $2,645.14 for the county and $152.07 for REAP.

Fremont County Conservation Board will hold their next meeting on Aug. 3, at 5:00 p.m.