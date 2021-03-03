Hello Magnolia Salon and Boutique celebrates one year anniversary

Hello Magnolia Salon and Boutique owner Cassie Lundgren opened the doors of her new business on March 3, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact southwest Iowa.
In mid-March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order closing salons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Lundgren said she did not know if her business would survive the pandemic or what to expect.
Salons remained closed until mid-May when they were allowed to reopen with restrictions. Lundgren said being a social person by nature, she had struggled without social interaction.
“I am not good with idle hands,” said Lundgren. “When we had to close, there was really no end in sight at first and I did not handle that very well.”
As businesses reopened across Iowa, the Shenandoah community showed Lundgren the support she needed to not only keep her business open but continue to grow.
In March, Hello opened with two hairstylists, Lundgren and Morgen Maher. A limited supply of clothing was offered in the boutique due to the pandemic affecting shipping, season change and the unknown of what the pandemic would bring next. One year later, four hairstylists, a nail tech and a wide variety of clothing and jewelry exist in the boutique.
New hair stylists include Nicole MacDonald and Josie Case with Ashley Yott as the new nail tech.
Lundgren said she had expanded the boutique, adding additional gift items such as lotions and candles.
“This helps people that need last-minute gifts,” said Lundgren.
Lundgren said she takes pride in knowing the atmosphere has remained upbeat and welcoming in the salon and boutique and is happy to offer a one-stop-shop.
“Being able to get your hair and nails done and then go shopping too is nice,” said Lundgren
Hello offers hair salon services to customers of all ages.
“Morgan does a really great job along with Nicole with the weekly styles,” said Lundgren.
Lundgren noted Case and herself specialized in styles for younger customers and Yott had nail clients ranging from high school to older adults. The salon also offers facial waxing.
“Josie does a lot of vivid and fun colors,” said Lundgren. “I feel like we all bring a different personality to it.”
Lundgren said the community reaction to her business has been very supportive.
“It’s been amazing,” said Lundgren. “It has been nice to build those connections.”
When asked, Lundgren said she doesn’t have any current plans to expand the business but said, “I never like to say no because you never know, things change and grow.”
For now, Lundgren said she wants to bask in the awe that she has a successful business that she is proud of.
“It’s a pinch-me moment like this is real,” said Lundgren. “It has turned into something better than I could have imagined. There would be no “Hello” without this community. Thank you.”
On the Hello Magnolia Salon and Boutique Facebook page, an online booking application is available to schedule salon appointments. Lundgren said contact phone numbers are also available on the Facebook page for each stylist for customers that would prefer to call the salon for an appointment.
Lundgren said hours are generally Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She said hours might vary slightly.