Hello Magnolia Salon and Boutique celebrates one year anniversary

Hello Magnolia Salon and Boutique owner Cassie Lundgren opened the doors of her new business on March 3, 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact southwest Iowa.

In mid-March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order closing salons to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Lundgren said she did not know if her business would survive the pandemic or what to expect.

Salons remained closed until mid-May when they were allowed to reopen with restrictions. Lundgren said being a social person by nature, she had struggled without social interaction.

“I am not good with idle hands,” said Lundgren. “When we had to close, there was really no end in sight at first and I did not handle that very well.”

As businesses reopened across Iowa, the Shenandoah community showed Lundgren the support she needed to not only keep her business open but continue to grow.

In March, Hello opened with two hairstylists, Lundgren and Morgen Maher. A limited supply of clothing was offered in the boutique due to the pandemic affecting shipping, season change and the unknown of what the pandemic would bring next. One year later, four hairstylists, a nail tech and a wide variety of clothing and jewelry exist in the boutique.