Help at Home Computer Services acquired by Midwest Data of Iowa

Shenandoah – Help at Home Computer Services, a Shenandoah based IT consulting company, has recently been acquired by Midwest Data of Iowa, a managed IT services provider headquartered in Stanton.

Since 2004, Help at Home Computer Services has provided IT related preventative maintenance and repair for small to medium sized businesses and residential customers in Shenandoah and surrounding areas. The former owner, Brian Hammons, is joining the Midwest Data team.

“I am excited to hand over the keys to an established local business that is dedicated to providing high quality services and support to their customers. The merger with Midwest Data of Iowa allows for expanded service offerings that will greatly benefit our community,” said Hammons.

“We were looking for an opportunity to expand our service offerings in Southwest Iowa. After several positive discussions with Mr. Hammons, we felt this would be a great fit. We are confident that we’ll be able to continue to provide a high level of customer service and build upon the relationships and service offerings previously provided by Help at Home Computer Services,” said Craig Hagenau, General Manager of Midwest Data of Iowa.

The new owner, Midwest Data of Iowa, has been providing managed IT solutions to small and medium sized businesses regionally and nationally since its inception in 2014. Their data center is located in Southwest Iowa with redundant facilities in Northwest Missouri and Kansas City, Missouri. Midwest Data of Iowa was formed as a collaboration of five area telecommunication companies: Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, Stanton, Iowa; Farmers Telephone Company, Essex, Iowa; Griswold Communications, Griswold, Iowa; Rock Port Telephone, Rock Port, Missouri and Western Iowa Networks, Breda, Iowa. To find out more about Midwest Data of Iowa visit www.iowadata.com