The theme of Shenfest 2023 is Celebrate Shenandoah, Where Friends and Family Come Together — a very fitting theme for Kurt and Mims Henstorf, who will be leading the Shenfest Parade as the 2023 Grand Marshals.

The Henstorfs have built a rewarding life in the community where Kurt grew up, took jobs in the local family bank and school and have made lifelong friends through their work and in the many civic affairs that they take part in.

When the Henstorfs got a phone call telling them they were grand marshals of the Shenfest Parade, they were both shocked and humbled.

“I remember, when I was growing up, my dad got Citizen of the Year or something like that through Kiwanis,” Kurt said. “It was really kind of a big deal. All these years I think about how remarkable that was because here’s a guy who sat in a clinic all day long as a doctor. But then I think about it, and he was on the city council for many years and was probably considered a mover and a shaker. So, I guess it was warranted. But, you never picture yourself in that light. You do the things you do because these people need some help or it’s because I like doing this or that. You do stuff for whatever reasons but you never expect a reward for it, and that’s what this is.”

Mims added, “We think about others who have been grand marshals before, and we respect everyone of them. We thought, why us? We do what we do because we have things that we’re good at, and we just do them. What a wonderful payback. It is very humbling when you think of all the wonderful choices our community has for this.”

Kurt was born and raised in Shenandoah, graduating from Shenandoah High School in the Class of 1967. He participated in sports, music and other activities during school and in the summers worked several part-time jobs. He attended the University of Iowa and has been a lifelong Hawkeye, attending games with his parents in ‘50s. After graduation in 1971 with degrees in finance and accounting, he returned to Southwest Iowa and joined the staff of the First National Bank of Farragut (now the First Heritage Bank of Shenandoah/Farragut) as a third-generation banker. The bank recently celebrated an astounding 150-year anniversary.

Mims was raised in Connecticut and Arizona, and, as a student at the University of Iowa, was president of Alpha Phi sorority and on the college Panhellenic Board. For several summers, Mims was a counselor for the Corner Leadership Academy of Southwest Iowa. Following graduation, she married Kurt at the Shenandoah United Congregational Church and moved to Farragut. There she taught sixth grade in the elementary school for 15 years, and another 19 years in junior high and high school teaching English.

They raised two children in Farragut, now enjoy six grandchildren and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. They said it has been wonderful but wasn’t always easy.

“My dad asked how we could possibly be getting married because we didn’t have two nickels to rub together,” Kurt said. “I said we both have jobs, and that’s a start. We were going to be getting married and were talking about raising a family. We were both from small towns and both of us wanted to raise kids in a small town. There was a chance to run my own bank, which was a goal of mine. So, we thought moving back would be a good opportunity and Mims, even though at that time it was tough to find a teaching job, she got a job in Farragut. They had a job opening, and she fit it perfectly.”

The couple said they managed a honeymoon in Mound City by staying in a borrowed cabin from the gentleman who oversaw the wildlife refuge.

“We had no electricity or running water. I had to walk her down to the outhouse,” Kurt recollected.

Both Kurt and Mims have been extensively involved in community organizations and committees in their professional fields for many years.

Professionally, Kurt has served on both the Iowa Bankers Association Board and the Community Bankers of Iowa Board, served as an officer many times on those boards and has continuously been on committees from both boards through his banking career. He was appointed to serve on several national committees for the Independent Community Bankers Association for 19 years and was elected as the Iowa representative to ICBA for two terms on their Board of Directors. Kurt received the Founders Award from Community Bankers of Iowa in 2011. He is currently chairman of the Board of Directors of First Heritage Bank.

Over the years living in Farragut and then Shenandoah, Kurt has served both communities in numerous capacities. He was the company clerk for the Shenandoah Army National Guard unit in the ‘70s, was president of Farragut and Fremont County Community Development boards, held positions within Farragut Schools and the city and served on the Shenandoah Hospital Board.

Kurt is a member of Rotary, the American Legion, Shenandoah Ambulance Service Board, the Admiral Manor Board, Iowa Western Community College Foundation Board and a lifelong member of the United Congregation Church of Shenandoah and has served in various capacities within all those organizations. He was the Farragut Representative to the Shenandoah Economic Development and continues to serve as an active member of SCIA.

As far as getting so involved in the community, Kurt said, “We have always had a lot of friends, and you get thrown into groups and those groups do things. We’ve always felt a moral obligation to support the community so we’ve tried to do that. The things you have skills in, the things that tie to my job are what I did.”

He said that he was always good in math and science but once earned a poor grade in a foreign language course.

“I remember my dad saying, ‘This will never happen again.’ It sure didn’t, but your brain works in certain ways and memorization of a foreign language was not it for me,” Kurt said. “I first went to college for pre med but after working in a lab, I realized I didn’t like it. I knew I didn’t want to do that for the rest of my life, so I looked into business. I never looked back. I’ve always enjoyed what I do. I have a double major in accounting and finance, and I’m pretty good at it. So that is what you do. You offer your skills where you can help. I haven’t thought about how involved I have been, I just did it because that is what you do. Mims, as a school teacher, got drafted by everyone.”

Mims was a member of the local teachers’ association and served as president for several years, and held several officer positions on the Farragut Community Club. Mims is a member of the United Congregational Church in Shenandoah, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years, board member and is presently the church’s clerk. She was a member and officer of Beta Sigma Phi when it was active in Shenandoah and has also served on the Southwest Iowa Families board of directors, Page County Foundation Board and Greater Shenandoah Foundation Board, holding several offices. Mims was a member of the Shenandoah Medical Center Foundation Board and, after the new addition to the Shenandoah Public Library, she co-coordinated the grand opening. Presently she is on the Shenandoah Public Library Board, serving as secretary and is a member of the Library Foundation Board. Mims is a member of Book Club and P.E.O. and is also on the Board of Directors of First Heritage Bank.

Mims said she has always been involved in the community but math and finance is not what she offered organizations.

“You get involved in clubs and organizations because of where you work and live and who you see. I like to be organized so that usually leads to a leadership position somewhere,” she said. “That’s how I got involved in community activities and that type of thing. It surely wasn’t because of my knowledge of finances.”

Mims said that she had always wanted to be in education.

“As a kid, you think about a lot of different things you want to be. But, when it came down to it, I liked English, I liked reading and so that’s what I did for 34 years, all of it at Farragut,” she said. “I had a double major in elementary and secondary education with an English major.”

The Henstorfs lived in Farragut for 39 years and moved to Shenandoah in 2014.

“We lived in Farragut because that was where the bank was, and that’s where we needed to, be but we were involved in both communities.,” Kurt said.

The bank opened a facility in Shenandoah in 1995 but the Farragut site continued to operate. Three generations of Henstorfs have been in the bank for the past 116 years, 78 of those years with a Henstorf as president.

Although there are many, there were definitely highlights of a few of the biggest endeavors of Kurt’s involvement in civic affairs. He has been part of the SCIA board for nearly 40 years in one role or another. Kurt was present and involved in recruiting Pella Corporation and the financing for REM to come to Shenandoah, presently S3 Delta Harrows, and was part of the establishment of the joining of the Shenandoah Chamber and Economic Development.

He was partly responsible for the formation of TIF districts that led to the city revolving loan fund and also helped enable the purchase of land for SCIA for economic development incentives.

“I really got involved in SEDCO when Vision 21 got more and more involved in economic development. Infrastructure is my big thing,” Kurt said. “Building the capacity to have a Pella plant or Eaton Corporation is essential. If you don’t have the infrastructure, you don’t have the opportunities. That was always my big deal, and we’ve done a lot of neat projects. I was involved in Pella coming to town. We put a package together to try to attract them. We had some ground and put a package together that was well over a million dollars. That included a TIF bond and the real estate. We got some grants and were able to put together a very nice deal for Pella. Economic development trips my trigger.”

With declining involvement and volunteering in small towns, the Henstorfs advice to young people to volunteer and get involved is to find out what it is that trips their trigger.

“What is it that this person really likes? Is it golf? Maybe we have some young kids who need help with that,” Kurt said. “Once you get involved in that kind of stuff, it mushrooms, it grows. You get a sense of wellbeing from helping other people and that’s what keeps you going. Sometimes it only takes that one thing.”

Mims said, “It’s the one-to-one contact. If you get one person involved, then that person knows other people, and if they each got one involved, we could get there. If what you give them is not overpowering for them, and it’s in the scope of what they can do, then hopefully you will give them that feeling of accomplishment. It’s like ‘Hey, I’m working on this thing, and I think you can help.’ They also need a thank you, such as ‘Our town needed that project and you helped others, thank you.’ It’s that individual contact.”

Their favorite part of Shenandoah is the people and the friendships they’ve made.

“I think of the friendships we’ve made, lifelong friends. We’ve always had a connection, with Kurt growing up around here, so we were close to that to start but it’s the people and the fact that you know everyone and everyone helps each other,” Mims said. “The reason we came to a small town is because of the characteristics of a small town and part of those characteristics mean that as an individual, you have a job to help carry that on.”

Kurt told a story about a city resident who was on his way to work that helped guide some ladies who were from out of town to the shopping areas.

“And, that’s what he did. It might appear like a small thing, but he took his time on his way to work to help out,” he said. “That’s what small towns do. We have a nucleus of people who do that here. They say hi and make eye contact as you walk by. It’s what makes our community so special.”

Through their involvement and unrelenting commitment to pursuing excellence within our community, the Henstorfs are a big part of what makes Shenandoah special.