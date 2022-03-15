Hepburn council ends city operations

After 150 years, the city of Hepburn is no more.

During its meeting Dec. 7, 2021, the Hepburn City Council held its final official meeting after voting a month earlier to approve a resolution for the discontinuance of the city.

“The historic implications of the decision were not lost on us. It was sad to realize the city was coming to an end,” Hepburn City Clerk Connie Rogers said.

Rogers said there had been informal discussions about the potential discontinuance of the city over the years. However, she said those discussions became more serious over the last four years as the population of the city continued to decline and it was increasingly difficult to find people to serve as city officials.

The governmental leadership of Hepburn consisted of a mayor, five council members and the city clerk, who is appointed by the council. While Rogers served as city clerk, her husband, Brian, served as the final mayor of Hepburn.

A pivotal date in the decision to proceed with discontinuing the city was Sept. 16, 2021. This was the candidate filing deadline for the Nov. 2, 2021 city election. All six positions on the council were up for election.

“We waited to be sure no one was going to run in the election, but no one came forward,” Rogers said.

Therefore, Matt Rasmussen of the City Development Board in Des Moines guided Rogers and the council through the process for the discontinuance of the city. During its meeting Oct. 19, 2021, the City Council adopted a resolution of intent to discontinue the city and set a public hearing on the matter for Nov. 2, 2021.

“If anyone objected or wanted to be heard, they had to notify the council by noon that day that they wished to speak. No one attended the public hearing to present written or oral objections to the idea. So, after the hearing, the council passed a resolution to discontinue the city,” Rogers said.

Once that resolution was passed, Rogers said the public had 30 days to object to the decision and request a special election on the discontinuance of the city. During the meeting Dec. 7, 2021, Rogers reported no challenges had been received. This cleared the way for the city to proceed with the final steps in the discontinuance process.

One of those steps included Rogers appearing before the City Development Board on March 9. After reviewing the action taken by the council, the board approved the discontinuance of the city.

The city funds have been turned over to the City Development Board. The board will hold the funds for six months and pay any outstanding claims owed by the city before turning the balance of the funds over to Page County.

The two biggest changes for Hepburn, Rogers said, involve the future maintenance of the streets and the operation of the street lights in the community. Rogers said Page County would take over responsibility for the maintenance of the roads.

As for the street lights, during its meeting Dec. 7, 2021, Rogers said the council also approved making an advanced payment to MidAmerican Energy for the continued operation of the street lights for approximately six months. After that time, Rogers said local residents can keep the street lights functioning by adding the cost to their individual bills.

“The city paid ahead on the bills so we would not have to rush into that. It will cost $6.26 per light per month and we have about a dozen street lights. Quite a few people have already said they want them,” Rogers said. “Beyond that, the city will become part of Valley Township and everything will basically go on the same except for us being an incorporated city.”

Settlers in Valley Township of Page County established the city of Hepburn on Dec. 9, 1872, according to information from the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum. The city was named in honor of William P. Hepburn, who served as a colonel in the Civil War and later was a United States representative from the Eighth Congressional District of Iowa.

Situated on the railroad line between Clarinda and Villisca, as many as 10 trains a day passed through Hepburn at its height with regular stops in the morning, afternoon and evening, according to the museum.

“With railroad transportation, local farmers could reach markets in other parts of the country and people could travel to and from Hepburn,” according to the museum.

Along with farming, the economic vitality of Hepburn was further enhanced by the coal mining industry. With mines located on the west and south sides of the city, the population exceeded 100 and reached a high point of 140 people based on the 1930 census.

However, the population started to decline soon after and dropped to 81 people by the 1940 census. In 2020, the census reported the city of Hepburn had a population of 26 people.