An agreement between a local resident and the Shenandoah Community School District looks to be a “game changer” for Shenandoah athletes.

After receiving license agreement approval from the Shenandoah School Board at its March meeting for the use of a practice facility owned by Jay Herold for the Shenandoah Baseball and Softball teams, assistant baseball coach Austin Herold said students on the Shenandoah baseball team immediately started using the facility to practice hitting, throwing and catching ground balls.

“Once the board approved that contract, we hit the ground running,” Austin said.

“Jay Herold has worked on a building on his property that he would like baseball and softball athletes to be able to use for pitching, practice, throwing, catching, those kinds of needs,” Superintendent Kerri Nelson said during the March 13 meeting. “He has volunteered and has told us that we can use this facility at no cost. Anytime that happens, it’s a great thing, and it’s free of cost, and it seemingly doesn’t hurt anything. But it does necessitate verification of insurance and it does necessitate license agreements and such. We work with our attorney to come up with a very simplistic contract, one that protects the interest of the district and also protects the interest of the property owner.”

Nelson said the contract does give either party the ability to pull out of the contract at any time.

“While we were not looking to build anything in the near future, having access to the facility will most certainly add value to our training program and provide a place for our athletes to train in and out of season,” Nelson said.

Austin said his uncle purchased the property on the north side of Shenandoah, including a building that was once used for a shipping and receiving warehouse about two years ago. While Austin was playing baseball for a junior college in Memphis, Tennessee, he needed a place to practice throwing the ball when he returned home to Shenandoah over winter breaks during college. He said they cleared space in his uncle’s building to allow him to practice in the facility.

A 2020 graduate of Shenandoah High School, he returned home to Shenandoah after graduating college and became the assistant coach of the baseball team he had played on during high school. He said Coach Roberts was still coaching the baseball team. The two talked about the facility his uncle owned as baseball, softball, tennis and track teams were all trying to share the high school and middle school gyms to practice in before the weather warmed up enough to practice outdoors.

After discussing it with his uncle, Jay agreed to let the high school teams use the facility at no cost. Austin said once he had “the green light” from his uncle, they acquired rolls of turf from a school that was redoing their football field and put that in the practice area of the facility. He said they also installed netting, bolt-in mounds and a batting cage.

“It’s a pretty nice indoor facility,” Austin said. “It honestly turned out a lot better than I think my dad and Coach Roberts and I thought.”

Having used the facility for about a week now, preparing for outdoor spring practice and summer games, Austin said the facility is working out nicely. He said the square footage of the building works for what they need it for.

In his second year as an assistant coach at SHS, Austin said he and his family are glad they can give back to the school district, community, athletic programs and students.

“That’s what it’s all about is the kids and making the programs better,” Austin said.

He said the school district handled the legalities of using the facility for practice. While baseball is currently the only program utilizing the facility, he said softball could also easily use it.

“It’s been a long time coming for sure to get a facility put together, but I really think it’s going to be a game changer for Shenandoah baseball for sure,” Austin said.

Austin said official practice for the baseball team would start roughly the first week of May, and games begin towards the end of May. Austin said the season ends with playoffs in July. He said the team does play in a fall league and then baseball wraps up for the year in mid to late October.