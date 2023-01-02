Hickey retires from Fremont County Board of Supervisors

After a run of 32 years a Hickey family member will be absent from the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

Randy Hickey, who has retired from the board after 12 years, got involved because his father, Keith Hickey, served on the board for 20 years prior.

“When I thought about doing this 12 years ago, I thought about my dad and the work he did on the board," Hickey said. "I felt like there were some ways I could help the county and my community so I gave it a shot.”

Hickey was born and raised in Thurman and still resides in Fremont County. He spent many years as a farmer and now focuses on his construction work.

Although Hickey has enjoyed his time on the board, he elected not to run for office again for several reasons.

“My wife, Joni, and I talked about it. We like to travel, and I don't want to be tied down as much as I was," he said. "When she retires as a pastor, we will have more time just to go do things. I think we all need to appreciate the time that we have and take advantage of that time."

He is also anxious to spend more time with his four grandchildren and enjoy attending their school activities.

Two major accomplishments by the board during his tenure, according to Hickey, are related to flooding and the county roads.

"Well, we went through two floods and budget issues for the roads department during my time on the board. We got through it, though," he said. "We had a lot of help during the flood. The community, different agencies, emergency management, drainage boards, levee boards all contributed. Everybody really stepped up to the plate — it wasn’t just one person. It was an accomplishment for the entire county. We got the roads built and still managed to do things in the eastern part of the county. Of course, we didn’t get as much done there because we were strapped by all the damage we had on the western side.”

Hickey served on several other boards through his supervisor position. Waubonsie Mental Health, Southwest Iowa Regional, Regional Planning Affiliate, Board of Health and Emergency Management were among the committees on which he served.

“They kept me busy but the friendships I made on those boards and this board, I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he said.

Serving on the board also brought challenges.

“The biggest challenge to me was the budget challenges. They were always a lot of stress," he said. "You wanted to help everyone but there was only a certain amount of money to go around. We tried to help as many as we could but sometimes you just can't because the money isn’t there. My heart went out to all the people during the flood that lost homes and those that had to move away. It was heart wrenching. Things like that bothered me.”

Hickey believes that Fremont County is in a good place.

"I think that the county is doing fairly well. One of the biggest issues right now is affordable housing. That will probably be a main focus. And, if we get everything going right, the county will get better on their roads," he said. "They aren’t bad, but they all need maintenance, and right now the board won’t have to use all the money to fix roads due to floods. They can put money elsewhere and make progress toward getting back on schedule.”

On his last day as a county supervisor, Hickey said, “I have enjoyed this board and have thoroughly enjoyed all the people. I’ll miss everyone in the courthouse. All the offices do a great job, and they were all good to work with.”