Highway 2 Everly Brothers mural beckons travelers into Shenandoah

Travelers headed west toward Shenandoah on Highway 2 will now be greeted by 18-foot figures of Don and Phil Everly, thanks to John Cerney, an artist from Salinas, California, who has painted hundreds of murals on display all around the country. The mural is complete with the duo’s iconic Gibson J-200 guitars and a small rendition of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home encouraging drivers to visit their historic home in Shenandoah.

Don and Phil spent most of their childhood in Shenandoah and often performed live with their parents on the local radio stations. The pair moved on to rock and roll greatness, known for their acoustic guitar playing and close harmony singing.

Cerney traveled across the county to bring the completed artwork to Shenandoah and installed the project piece by piece on Aug. 31. The finishing touches were added the morning of Sept. 1.

He said a friend of his proposed the idea to the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) late last year so he visited with SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner and it took off from there. The project has been funded by generous donations from individuals and successful community fundraisers.

Cerney has been creating larger than life-size billboards since 1995.

“I have been an artist since 1985 but the plywood stuff started in the mid 90’s,” he said. “It started by talking to farmers about painting a mural on their barn if it was next to a highway. I must have painted four or five barns. It was very hard with the sun and wind, and the paint dries up, but I had so much enthusiasm for them.”

The change in his murals started when Cerney was painting a baseball player as part of a barn project.

“With one I was doing, I added a 3-D element with a baseball player catching a ball; he stuck out from the wall,” he said. “I loved that element because I thought it added so much to it. Then I added another player out in front to make it even more three dimensional.

“I then got a commission from a farmer for a tribute to farm and field workers, so I painted a series of 10 field workers. They were in the field where things were growing and that became the background. It was perfect, so that kind of became my blueprint from there on out and 95% of what I do. Businesses started reaching out to me, and I travel all over. It’s more effective than a rectangular billboard.”

Cerney said that once he knew he was going to do the Everly project, he was all in

“I did my research on the Everly Brothers,” he said. “I knew a little bit before, but now I know all about them. I know they had a rough life, and it wasn’t always the glamorous musician life people talk about. I listened to their music the whole time I painted it. There is so much stuff -- it played for hours!”

The endeavor took about three weeks for Cerney to finish before bringing the work to Shenandoah.

“It was gridded out in my shop but I didn’t get to see this together until today,” he said. “The murals are done in sections because I can’t put it all in my shop in one piece. My shop is only two sections high. So with this, I worked on the head, finished it and continued to work my way down. I sketch all the murals out first then paint a loose base coat. After that, I get serious with the topcoat, with the shading from dark to light. They never connect until I get out to put it up.”

Cerney said his favorite part of doing this type of a project is the beginning phases.

“I really like talking to people, the negotiating part and figuring out the timing of everything,” he said. “All of that is pretty cool to me. The painting of it is almost automatic for me now. I just go; I just do it. And then I finally get to see it all together. It’s pretty cool!”

There wasn’t a least favorite aspect for Cerney, but he did say it was a challenge using a black and white photo to depict a colored mural.

“I had to colorize from black and white pictures,” he said. “I got some help with the color of the guitar straps and the guitar, but I did a bit of guessing on skin tones and the hair. Other than that, this was pretty straightforward.”

This is the third mural Cerney has completed in this area, with two others in Clarinda, but he said he goes everywhere.

“I put up a painter painting by number,” he said of a project in Colorado. “He’s painting a still life of sunflowers, and it’s 90% completed so you see the empty boxes left with numbers on them. It is in the middle of Colorado and people are now wondering, ‘Why is this here?’ I love that!”

He said his next project is not a mural, but something new for him.

“I’ve been invited to a show at a museum in the San Francisco Bay area,” Cerney said.

“This means me creating new art for the inside of a building, not the outside. It’s going to be different for me, but I have ideas.”

Cerney is constantly turning ideas around in his head and is even thinking beyond his next project. He said he is currently lobbying Airstream in Ohio.

“I contacted Airstream to do a project for them,” he said. “They just opened up a new plant and a historical museum of all the old Airstream trailers. They don’t know it yet, but they need a mural outside of their museum and they are considering it right now.”

The work Cerney does is certainly unique, and the Everly Brothers mural is no exception. He said he wanted the ‘wow’ factor when all was said and done, and Cerney definitely achieved his goal. The mural, described as “giant cut-out art” on Highway 2 -- viewed from the comfort of your automobile -- is remarkable.