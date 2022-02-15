Hoff Family Fund awards $25K annual gift for Wabash Trace upkeep

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail has received an influx of cash for operational needs and infrastructure repairs.

On Feb. 9, Southwest Iowa Nature Trails and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that Dr. Ted and Polly Hoff awarded an annual gift of $25,000 to the trails organization.

The gift comes from the foundation’s Hoff Family Fund, which the family set up as a donor-advised fund in 2013 that aims to financially support area nonprofit organizations in a long-term capacity, according to a release.

The Wabash Trace, stretching from Council Bluffs to the Missouri state line, is a converted railroad right-of-way that covers 63 miles, with more than 70 bridges located along the route, the release said. The trails organization was formed in 1988, with the trail completed in 1997.

The tree-lined trace is a favorite for runners, cyclists and others seeking recreation in a beautiful setting throughout southwest Iowa. It’s also home to the Thursday night Taco Ride, along with a litany of other events.

“The Hoff family’s annual gift came as such a wonderful surprise to our organization,” Rebecca Castle Laughlin, president of SWINT, said in the release. “We operate on a small annual budget and depend upon trail pass fees and donations to fund basic operating needs. Annual planned gifts, such as the donation from the Hoff Family Fund, will become ever important to sustaining the Wabash Trace as the trail’s infrastructure continues to age. We are extremely thankful to the Hoff family for their generosity. Their commitment will help ensure the public’s enjoyment of the Wabash Trace for many generations to come.”

According to PCCF and SWINT, the aging infrastructure of the trail means that new surfacing, bridge repairs and tree trimming is a never-ending job. SWINT Board members are fortunate to be able to seek grant assistance for larger projects as they arise, but operational costs for anything from insurance to fuel for maintenance vehicles are dependent upon the organization’s annual fundraising campaigns and donations.

“My wife and I are excited about being a part of the future for this wonderful trail,” Ted Hoff said in the release. “It has so many uses for people of all ages.”

Castle Laughlin said the annual gift will allow the trails organization effectively budget around “larger upcoming costs that we know are looming.”

“Dr. and Mrs. Hoff illustrate an amazing example of philanthropy in our community,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of PCCF, said in the release. “With a generous heart and a commitment to making southwest Iowa strong and vibrant, they demonstrate a lovely, selfless example of giving back. The Community Foundation is honored to work with Dr. and Mrs. Hoff, and other folks just like them with a heart for our community, to meet their philanthropic goals and make a lasting investment in the beautiful region we live in.”

The foundation noted a donor-advised fund at PCCF is a type of charitable giving fund created to support a cause (or causes) that the donor cares about. The fund allows a donor to remain involved and active in charitable giving by recommending how the funds should be granted. In 2021, donors and investors at PCCF recommended 269 grants totaling more than $1.9 million.

Go to ourpccf.org for more information.