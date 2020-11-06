Holmes, Morris win Page County Supervisor seats

“Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity,” said Holmes. “This has been a long process, and I appreciate the overwhelming support and the opportunity to meet so many new people. I look forward to working with and for all of you.”

Unofficial results show incumbent, Republican Chuck Morris, defeating write-in candidate Judy Clark for the 3rd district supervisor’s position with 4,718 votes, or 73%. Clark received 1,745 write-in votes or 27%.

“I’m terrifically humbled, and I want to thank the voters for turning out such large numbers,” said Morris. “When we get turnouts like we had on Tuesday, it’s healthy for democracy. The people who voted in my race overwhelmingly said that they appreciate my public service, and I appreciate them.”

Morris commented he looks forward to working with Holmes and applauds anyone who puts their name on the candidate list. Morris and Holmes have shared different views on wind development in the county.

“Clearly, we have a different view on wind development,” said Morris, “but that’s okay. We all don’t have to think alike. I think it’s healthy to have discussions in the board room and figure out everybody’s point of view. I think there are a lot of challenges that we have in the county and a lot of projects that we will agree on, and we’ll be able to move the county forward.”