Holmes, Morris win Page County Supervisor seats

Voters showed up to determine the winners of Page County offices in the general elections Tuesday.
Page County Auditor’s unofficial results have Republican Jacob Holmes as the winner of Page County’s 1st District supervisor’s race with 4,587 votes, or 65.95%. Nonaffiliated candidate Timothy C. Johnson received 2,304 votes or 33.13%.
“I feel honored and humbled to have won the election for Page County District 1 Supervisor,” said Holmes. “I am excited, and am ready to do the best I can to be a representative for Page County, and to do what I can to make a more accessible and transparent board.”
Holmes has voiced concern over the setback regulations in Page County’s wind turbine ordinance for some time and plans to revisit the ordinance with the Board of Supervisors.
“I ran openly in both the primary and the election on the fact that the ordinance does not equally respect the property rights of both participating and non-participating landowners,” said Holmes. “As I have said from day one, a fifty-plus year decision needs more attention than what it has been given. We need to research the safe setback distance, and require that distance to be measured from the property line, and not the foundation of an already established, able to be occupied residence.”
Support Local Journalism
Holmes replaces Republican Jon Herzberg, who chose not to run for reelection.
“Thank you so much for giving me this opportunity,” said Holmes. “This has been a long process, and I appreciate the overwhelming support and the opportunity to meet so many new people. I look forward to working with and for all of you.”
Unofficial results show incumbent, Republican Chuck Morris, defeating write-in candidate Judy Clark for the 3rd district supervisor’s position with 4,718 votes, or 73%. Clark received 1,745 write-in votes or 27%.
“I’m terrifically humbled, and I want to thank the voters for turning out such large numbers,” said Morris. “When we get turnouts like we had on Tuesday, it’s healthy for democracy. The people who voted in my race overwhelmingly said that they appreciate my public service, and I appreciate them.”
Morris commented he looks forward to working with Holmes and applauds anyone who puts their name on the candidate list. Morris and Holmes have shared different views on wind development in the county.
“Clearly, we have a different view on wind development,” said Morris, “but that’s okay. We all don’t have to think alike. I think it’s healthy to have discussions in the board room and figure out everybody’s point of view. I think there are a lot of challenges that we have in the county and a lot of projects that we will agree on, and we’ll be able to move the county forward.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!