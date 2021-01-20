Holmes proposes reducing salary of Page County Supervisors

Armstrong was referring to his spare time and family time he had given up to tend to county business.

“Ya, maybe I’m a little bit selfish, but on the other hand, I feel I try to do the very best for a wide variety of people and their thoughts and concerns,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong figured he spends an average of four to eight hours a day on county business in addition to running his own business.

“I wish I had more time to give my place of business,” said Armstrong.

Holmes found that Page County ranked 50 for population and 37 for supervisors’ salary in Iowa’s 99 counties. He noted some Iowa counties had approved no raise for supervisors while Union County had a 3.85% pay decrease.

“It isn’t even tons of dollars,” said Holmes. “It is the principal of the matter. It only backs us up; I think one year. I don’t think we’re going into the stone ages and at times, if they need to go up, they can go up after this”.

Supervisor Chuck Morris commended Holmes for wanting to cut his own pay calling it admirable. Morris suggested that if Holmes wanted to lead by example that he donate part of his salary back to the county for property tax relief.