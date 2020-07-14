Holmes wins Republican nomination in Page County for 1st district

With 71 delegates in attendance at a special GOP Page County Convention on July 11 in Shenandoah, Jacob Holmes won the Republican nomination in Page County’s 1st supervisor’s district, receiving 48 votes on the first ballot.
Darin Sunderman was in the lead in the June primary with 717 votes, which was 32%. Holmes finished second in the June primary with 616 votes.
Holmes said he believes he won the nomination based on the issues.
“First of all, the conservative platform that I hold,” said Holmes. “I am proud to be a conservative Republican in every way, and align behind our county’s Republican platform. In addition to this, I think what set me apart from the other candidates was the strong, clear stance I took on the issue of property rights in light of industrial wind complexes being built in Page County. I think the current board has underestimated the number of people in the county who are concerned with the ordinance they put in place last year, and the way the safety setbacks are measured from a non-participant’s front door, potentially rendering portions of their property to be unsafe without consent or compensation. In my visiting with voters, nearly every single one I visited with was appalled when they realized the implications of the ordinance on the non-participating landowner. My stance is that anytime a setback is needed, the safety measurements should be taken from the non-participant’s property line and not the foundation of their home.”
Holmes said the wind turbine ordinance is an urgent issue in Page County but feels the most critical issue at this time is the budget.
“I think our most important issue in the coming year would be the budget,” said Holmes. “Again, in light of current events, I think the budget is going to show less money to work with, and expenses that were not there before. I already had concerns and had spoken publicly at the Board of Supervisors meetings on budget issues, and now finding inefficiencies is going to be even more important. If elected, I am looking forward to lending my ideas to sharpen the pencil and run the county more like a business -- making every dollar work while improving services and efficiency. This is the way we all run our homes and businesses, and I think the government should be held to the same standards.”
