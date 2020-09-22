Hometown Pride considers next projects and funding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sidney Hometown Pride members spent their September meeting reviewing current and past project progress, and considering next projects to start and how they would be funded.

The group had a concession stand at the Battle with the Bulls at the end of August, and members said it was very successful. They sold drinks, popcorn and cotton candy, and those who manned the stand said they were swamped a good share of the time. The cotton candy and popcorn machines ran well, but they said given the chance, they would have a second popcorn machine running next year, to keep up.

They discussed the prices they charged, and the fact that they might have been a little low, but ultimately decided the goodwill and return visits were worth it. They noted it was a pretty good deal for the families with young kids to be able to get a pop, box of popcorn and cotton candy, all for five dollars.

From this experience, group members noted they might want to consider getting a grant for lighter weight tables and a pop-up shade for working in the heat. They eventually decided to buy those things with general fund money instead of seeking a grant.