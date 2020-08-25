Hometown Pride gears up for Battle with the Bulls

Sidney Hometown Pride members discussed last-minute preparations for the upcoming Battle with the Bulls at their Aug. 18 meeting.
Gold Buckle Productions, LLC, had arranged for Sidney to be a stop on the Extreme Bullriding Tour, and the Sidney, Iowa Battle with the Bulls takes place on Aug. 28 and 29. Some members of the Sidney Hometown Pride group are also members of Gold Buckle Productions, and the Hometown Pride group will be providing some concessions at the event both nights.
Terry Graham told the others they had secured donations of water from Big Iron and possibly from Fastenal, and Conagra would be donating pre-packaged popcorn for the group to pop on-site. Members of the group volunteered to work certain shifts or nights at the concession stand, which will be located on the left at the main entrance to the grandstands. They were told the gates open at 5 p.m., so they should probably plan to be there around 4:30, and expect to be there until about 10.
Dick McClure told the others he had spoken with Jolene McClane, who painted the 8-foot tall Farm Bureau boot, and told her it was fading, and she indicated she would be willing to repaint the boot but would need a place to do so. Hometown Pride member Shane Higgs volunteered his garage. McClure said he had not heard back from another artist who was working on another boot, and the group might have to find someone else to finish it. Finally, McClure said he had a 3-foot tall boot that had been painted and was ready to be clear-coated in his garage, but said he wasn’t sure where it should be hung.
McClure requested and received the group’s approval to reimburse Anne Wederquist Leahy for shipping mixed paints back to him, and for traveling back to Sidney from Colorado to finish a boot before Rodeo. The group agreed to send her a check for $150.
Ken Brown provided a recap of how the rodeo parade had gone. Despite the brief rainstorm during the parade, Brown was well satisfied with the turnout of both participants and audience. He suggested they needed to buy “no parking” signs for use in parade line-up for the next year, though, as his hand-written signs didn’t seem effective. Brown asked the group if Sidney Hometown Pride could give $350 to the Sidney High School band/Nicole Zavadil for their participation this year in spite of the pandemic. The group approved this request.
Graham told the group he had purchased some scenic Sidney pictures from Chloe Burge Photography for use in creating the trailer wrap for the Hometown Pride group’s enclosed trailer. He then took the photos and the trailer to Jon Rycroft at Plum Creek Customs, and Rycroft was working on creating a design for the trailer wrap incorporating images from the photos. Graham was happy to tell the group the price quoted by Rycroft for the work was lower than they had expected. Rycroft will send a design draft to the Hometown Pride group for their review and decision.
The group discussed upcoming grant opportunities and whether any of them fit their planned projects. They considered additional benches for downtown Sidney, as well as hanging or standing flower pots. There were concerns about the ongoing maintenance and watering required for planters, and who would be responsible for them. A gazebo on the square is also still a hope for the future. The group decided it would be best to apply for Fremont County Community Foundation funding for two to four more benches at this time.
In other business, the group:
•heard a suggestion that they sell breakfasts at the grandstand during Rodeo next year;
•decided to postpone the annual Homecoming pancake feed and raffle to an unknown future date, due to the coronavirus pandemic;
•heard that member Aaron Loewe would be staking out property for the second new welcome sign as soon as possible after the Battle with the Bulls, and
•still plans to continue welcoming new businesses as they are able and as the pandemic allows.
The group meets next on Sept. 15, but the location is not yet set.
