Hometown Pride hears request for help with cleanup

Sidney City Council member Anne Travis appeared at the March 16 Sidney Hometown Pride meeting to tell the group about the city’s plans for a cleanup event in April, and ask for their help.
Travis explained the city holds cleanup events twice a year and they had planned the next event for April 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city was able to get a Keep Iowa Beautiful donation of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves for the event as part of their wider Pick-Up Iowa 2021 movement.
Travis said she had spoken to the Sidney High School in hopes of getting some students to volunteer to help clean up some alleys while the event was taking place. She was also hoping to get other local organizations like Hometown Pride involved in any way possible.
Hometown Pride member Aaron Loewe asked Travis if she was wanting manpower, ideas, advertising or what she was looking for from the group.
Travis said she just wanted to turn this into a major event for the city, and that she would love to get a news station down from Omaha that weekend. She also said, ideally, it would be nice to have some kind of meal on the courthouse lawn together during the cleanup event, but that she understood that may not be possible.
Travis and the committee members discussed the basics of the cleanup the city was offering:
• Yard waste and household items
• Curbside pick-up for special circumstances on Friday, April 16, but make an appointment for pick-up by Thursday at 2 p.m.
• Yard waste must be bundled for pick-up
• Electronics recycling at City Hall by appointment
• Items not allowed: paint, motor oil, appliances
Committee members talked about several properties in town they hoped would take advantage of the cleanup event.
Hometown Pride member Brennan Vaverek suggested it would be nice if people could also get rid of old tires. The group questioned where you could get rid of tires now, and how much it cost. Vaverek said it might be something Arbor Bank would be willing to help pay for. He planned to check into prices and let the city know for sure as soon as possible.
Loewe told Travis Sidney Hometown Pride members would also help pay for advertising the event and blasting it out on social media.
The group briefly discussed the possibility of getting the High School Rodeo students to help clean up the city park and grounds in future, too.
The group moved on to discussion of the boot project and Dick McClure told the others there were some boots that needed placement as soon as possible.
McClure said four of the small boots had been completed by the Sidney High School and clear-coated and were ready to be hung, and another completed by the elementary was ready for clear-coating.
McClure indicated they still had one eight foot tall boot untouched. They had had somebody lined up to paint the boot for some time, but nothing had happened yet, and McClure didn’t know if that person had changed her mind or what happened.
The group pondered whether Plum Creek Customs, the business that had made their trailer wrap, could wrap a boot. McClure planned to ask Terry Graham to talk to Plum Creek about the possibility.
While discussing the trailer, the group noted they needed to find a place to store the trailer when not in use. Vaverek told them they could park the trailer in the northwest side parking lot at Arbor Bank, where people could drive by and see it. The group will also look into the cost of some kind of carport or cover to protect the trailer as soon as possible.
Funding sources was a big topic of discussion. Jonna Loewe told the group they had applied for a Fremont County Community Foundation (FCCF) grant and received $5,000 toward the new welcome sign. She said the next FCCF grant cycle would be in September.
Loewe said they had received a grant of $2,180 towards benches and were waiting on Graham for bench selection.
Ken Brown told the committee the gazebo on the square would be going up this year thanks to an FCCF grant. He said an architect was working on the cement plan and volunteers would be sought once the concrete was poured. He also told the group he would be filing for a tourism grant for the Rodeo parade.
The Sidney Endowment grant will be available in November, and the group is still waiting on approval for their Paint Iowa Beautiful grant request.
Sherry Bohlen told the others she had talked to Mt. Olive Cemetery board members about their cemetery directory, and thought it had cost them around $25,000. McClure added that he had taken pictures of the Malvern cemetery directory to share, and had also seen some gazebo style directories that were nice.
Aaron Loewe asked if the information couldn’t just be put on the city’s website, and a sign placed at the cemetery, directing people to the website for location information. Brown pointed out they still had the problem that there were no markers at the cemetery identifying rows or areas in any way.
In other business, the group talked about several committee projects that were still stalled due to COVID concerns and their hopes to start moving forward again soon, including housing, the endowment, welcoming new businesses, and trailer ad sales.