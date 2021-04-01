Hometown Pride hears request for help with cleanup

Sidney City Council member Anne Travis appeared at the March 16 Sidney Hometown Pride meeting to tell the group about the city’s plans for a cleanup event in April, and ask for their help.

Travis explained the city holds cleanup events twice a year and they had planned the next event for April 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city was able to get a Keep Iowa Beautiful donation of free cleanup supplies such as bags, grabbers, safety vests and gloves for the event as part of their wider Pick-Up Iowa 2021 movement.

Travis said she had spoken to the Sidney High School in hopes of getting some students to volunteer to help clean up some alleys while the event was taking place. She was also hoping to get other local organizations like Hometown Pride involved in any way possible.

Hometown Pride member Aaron Loewe asked Travis if she was wanting manpower, ideas, advertising or what she was looking for from the group.

Travis said she just wanted to turn this into a major event for the city, and that she would love to get a news station down from Omaha that weekend. She also said, ideally, it would be nice to have some kind of meal on the courthouse lawn together during the cleanup event, but that she understood that may not be possible.