The team traveling the furthest to the 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig BBQ Competitions held at the Shenandoah Elks Lodge walked away with the win this past weekend.
Traveling from Grasston, Minnesota, an eight-and-a-half-hour drive to Shenandoah pulling a trailer, was well worth it for Kyle and Amy Kuhn when they heard their team — Hot Daddy’s Barbeque — called as the overall grand champion of the 2023 ShenDig Competitions. The Kuhns also received fifth in the chicken category, first in the ribs category and second in the beef brisket category.
Kyle said this was the furthest south they had competed before, so they weren’t sure what to expect upon arriving.
“It was a lot of fun,” Kyle said. “It was actually quite enjoyable. Everyone here was super nice, made sure we had everything we needed and then some.”
The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah event organizers listed 38 teams from six states competing in four meat categories: pork, pork ribs, beef brisket and chicken. All judges were Kansas City Barbecue Society certified.
Taking home the grand reserve champion for 2023 was Railyard BBQ out of Lansing, Kansas.
As an official qualifying event with the Kansas City Barbeque Society, the grand champion of ShenDig BBQ Championships will be automatically invited to compete at the American Royal BBQ Competition in Kansas City, Missouri, and the World Invitational Championships, pending the winner is a member of KCBS. The winning team will also be entered into a drawing to attend the Jack Daniels Invitational.
