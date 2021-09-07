How many COVID-19 vaccines have been discarded in Iowa?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State coronavirus numbers show nearly 67 percent of Iowans 12 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In some rural Iowa counties, the vaccination rate for the eligible county population hovers around 40 percent, state data shows.

Vaccination rates also have declined nationwide, meaning millions of unused COVID-19 doses across the United States are at risk of going to waste.

Fifty-three percent of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among those 12 and older, the vaccination rate is 62 percent.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration dates of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by six weeks in an effort to increase the shelf life of that vaccine and give states more time to use them.

However, other vaccine brands do not have the same option to push back expiration dates.

State public health officials continue to encourage Iowans to get vaccinated if they haven’t been fully immunized against COVID-19.